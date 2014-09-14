(Adds detail, background)
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 14 Libya's elected
parliament on Sunday dismissed the governor of the country's
central bank, a parliamentary spokesman said.
The bank's governor Saddek Omar Elkaber had failed to attend
a session last at the House of Representatives to discuss
alleged financial irregularities at the central bank, Faraj
Hashem, a spokesman for the House said.
It was not immediately clear how the House of
Representatives would implement its decision. It has moved to
Tobruk in the far-east of the country since an armed opposition
group seized the capital Tripoli last month.
The armed opposition, which is partly linked to Islamists,
has reinstated Libya's previous parliament in Tripoli, in which
the Islamists were much stronger.
The central bank has tried to stay out of the political
struggle but has been facing demands from both parliaments to
approve budget payments.
The bank is responsible for booking the country's oil
revenues in its accounts. These make up Libya's only source of
income for its budget.
The dismissal of Elkaber will leave deputy governor Ali
al-Hibri in charge of the central bank until a successor gets
appointed. Elkaber is currently in Algiers for a conference of
Arab central bank directors.
Western powers and Libya's neighbours fear the oil producer
will turn into a failed state or even face civil war as the
government is unable to control former rebels who ousted Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Elumami, writing by Ulf
Laessing, editing by Jane Merriman)