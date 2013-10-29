TRIPOLI Oct 29 Gunmen rob millions from Libya's
central bank. Boatloads of protesters storm an oil terminal like
pirates. Tribesmen block a port - and contradict the prime
minister when he tells the nation it will reopen soon.
Libyans have become accustomed to chaos in a country flooded
with weaponry where militias and tribes call the shots, two
years after NATO bombing helped rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi.
But the daylight robbery of $55 million from a Central Bank
van suggested that Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's cabinet is losing
the struggle to provide security and build state institutions.
Ten gunmen intercepted the van on Monday when it left the
airport in Sirte, a former Gaddafi stronghold, snatching the
cash flown in from Tripoli for the local central bank branch.
"The security situation is very bad in Sirte. When I heard
about the robbery, I thought I was reading a detective story,"
said Ali Dhau, a former head of the city's local council.
Sirte, a central coastal town near Gaddafi's birthplace, has
escaped the violence rife in cities such as Benghazi in the
east, where assassinations and bombings are part of daily life.
But the city showcases the lawlessness engulfing postwar
Libya after four decades of Gaddafi's quirky one-man rule.
The fledgling army has largely moved out of Sirte, unable to
rein in armed bands or the Islamist militants of Ansar al-Sharia
which runs training camps nearby, residents say.
Unable to impose security here and in other cities, the
government has co-opted former anti-Gaddafi rebels, putting them
on the state payroll to guard public buildings or man
checkpoints, nominally as part of state security forces.
In fact these gunmen report to their own commanders who have
their own agendas. Some are close to Islamists like those who
briefly grabbed Zeidan from his Tripoli hotel room this month in
protest at a U.S. raid to seize an al Qaeda suspect.
Other militias pursue tribal interests or smuggle weapons,
drugs and anything else that makes money.
OUTMUSCLED GOVERNMENT
Since his brush with kidnappers, Zeidan has appeared almost
daily at news conferences or trade fairs to assure Libyans and
Western partners that his government will not bow to militias.
But insecurity in the streets is exacerbated by infighting
between supporters of Zeidan, a liberal, and his Islamist
opponents in the General National Congress, or parliament.
"The government is very weak compared with other political
forces, criminals and terrorists," said Libyan political analyst
Rami Mussa.
Exploiting the power vacuum, protesters have shut down oil
terminals and oilfields around the country. Oil output, the main
source for the budget, is down to a fraction of the 1.6 million
barrels a day Libya pumped before the uprising against Gaddafi.
Slumping oil revenue will make it harder for the government
to pay militias, raise salaries and meet commitments next year.
Complicating Zeidan's task, the militias' varying objectives
are all but impossible for a central authority to reconcile.
In the east, disfavoured in Gaddafi's time, tribes and other
armed groups demand autonomy and oil wealth. Regional councils
have sprung up which want to sell crude bypassing Tripoli.
Zeidan went on television on Monday to announce that
protesters blocking Hariga port in Tobruk near the Egyptian
border would reopen it within a week - and praised them as a
movement whose actions were "for the sake of the nation".
He was sitting alongside a local official who also promised
that oil exports would resume from Hariga.
Just hours later a tribe belonging to an alliance behind the
blockade denied any deal had been reached and accused the
government of being involved in oil sale corruption.
"The oil will stay shut down until there is an investigation
by an unbiased body to look into...the theft of oil," the tribe
said in a statement.
The idea of a federal state in which the eastern region of
Cyrenaica, along with the west and southern Fezzan, would gain
autonomy is popular in the east, but not elsewhere in Libya.
In the west, some protesters seek financial benefits - a
challenge for the government when oil sales are shrinking.
Others, such as minority Amazigh, or Berbers, want more
constitutional rights, demands that are even harder to fulfill
for a prime minister without real power.
Analyst Mussa said the government had failed to build good
relations with tribes, saying the Hariga blockade typified their
role as power-brokers in the desert nation and OPEC member.
"These tribes stand as one on all issues," he said.
(Editing by Alistair Lyon)