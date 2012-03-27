TRIPOLI Clashes between rival militias in southern Libya raged for a third day on Tuesday and a doctor at the regional hospital said the death toll had risen to 25, highlighting the challenges the government faces in imposing its authority over the country.

Ibrahim Misbah said that fighting between gunmen from Sabha and fighters from the Tibu ethnic group had reached the centre of Sabha, Libya's fourth-largest city. Five people were killed on Tuesday alone and 30 people were wounded, Misbah said. Twenty people had already been killed in fighting by Monday.

"The hospital crew has been working around the clock since Monday night and the injured keep coming in," he told Reuters.

Fighting first broke out on Sunday between former rebel fighters from Sabha and gunmen from the Tibu ethnic group after a Sabha man was killed in a dispute over a car.

Sabha fighter Oweidat al-Hifnawi said the militiamen opened fire at each other and clashes, which first centred around the airport, had moved downtown.

"There are Tibu snipers all over the Sabha city centre and the number of the wounded keeps going up," Hifnawi said.

Deputy interior minister Omar al-Khadrawi told Libyan television on Monday that the army chief was going to send a defence team to Sabha.

Hifnawi said that the government forces had arrived in Sabha and were now clashing with the Tibu fighters in the city.

The clashes come as the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) struggles to assert its authority across Libya, where rival militias and tribal groups are jostling for power and resources following the rebellion that ousted Muammar Gaddafi last year.

Hampered by the lack of a coherent national army, the NTC has struggled to persuade the myriad militias who fought Gaddafi to put down their guns and join the armed forces and police.

Mousa al-Koni, a Tibu representative on the NTC, told Reuters by phone from Tunis that the clashes were an unfortunate escalation of an internal dispute after Tibu former fighters tried to steal a car from a member of the Sabha militia.

Koni said a reconciliation committee was being formed to help stop the violence.

Last month, dozens of people were killed in days of clashes between tribes in the far southeastern province of Al Kufra. Armed forces eventually intervened to stop the fighting, in a rare example of the Tripoli government imposing its authority.

Members of the Tibu ethnic group, who were also involved in the fighting in Kufra, are mainly found in Chad but also inhabit parts of southern Libya.

(Writing By Hadeel Al-Shalchi, Editing by Lin Noueihed and Susan Fenton)