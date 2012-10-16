* Clinton steps in ahead of Tuesday's presidential debate
* Looking to avoid "political gotcha" in campaign season
* Benghazi fodder for attacks on Obama foreign policy record
By Andrew Quinn
LIMA, Oct 15 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Rodham Clinton assumed responsibility on Monday for last month's
deadly attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya,
w h ich has become an issue in the hard-fought U.S. presidential
campaign.
"I take responsibility" for what happened on September 11,
Clinton said in an interview with CNN during a visit to Peru,
adding that President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden
would not be responsible for specific security instructions for
U.S. diplomatic facilities.
"I'm in charge of the State Department's 60,000-plus people
all over the world," Clinton said.
"The president and the vice president wouldn't be
knowledgeable about specific decisions that are made by security
professionals. They're the ones who weigh all of the threats and
the risks and the needs and make a considered decision."
Clinton's comments followed stepped-up criticism of the
Obama administration over the Benghazi attack, which Republican
presidential challenger Mitt Romney has sought to use to dent
Obama's foreign policy credibility before the Nov. 6 election.
Republicans in particular have focused on the Obama
administration's shifting explanations for the attack, which
Clinton said in two separate television interviews on Monday
were the result of "the fog of war."
"Remember, this was an attack that went on for hours,"
Clinton told Fox News. "There had to be a lot of sorting out.
... Everyone said, here's what we know, subject to change."
The administration initially attributed the violence to
protests over an anti-Islam film and said it was not
premeditated. Obama and other officials have since said the
incident was a terrorist attack.
"POLITICAL GOTCHA"
The Benghazi assault, and the Obama administration's
response, has become a contentious election issue and Clinton's
comments came a day before the second presidential debate.
"What I want to avoid is some kind of political 'gotcha' or
blame game going on," Clinton told CNN.
"I know that we're very close to an election. I want to just
take a step back here and say from my own experience, we are at
our best as Americans when we pull together. I've done that with
Democratic presidents and Republican presidents."
Romney has accused the administration of not providing
adequate security to American diplomats and misrepresenting the
nature of the attack, which resulted in the death of U.S.
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.
Romney's criticisms have sought to undercut the foreign
policy record of Obama, who has been praised for the killing of
al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and the withdrawal of troops
from unpopular wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Those attacks sharpened after last week's vice presidential
debate, when Vice President Joe Biden said "we did not know" of
requests by U.S. diplomats on the ground in Libya for more
security - a statement that contradicted testimony given two
days earlier by State Department officials at a congressional
hearing.
Clinton told the networks that Obama and Biden had not been
involved in security decisions related to the consulate.
"The decisions about security are made by security
professionals. But we're going to review everything to be sure
we're doing what needs to be done in an increasingly risky
environment," Clinton said.
Congress has increased pressure on the State Department to
release information about the attack. Obama and Clinton have
both vowed a full investigation.