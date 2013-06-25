TRIPOLI Libya's national assembly elected Nouri Abusahmain, a member of the Amazigh, or Berber, minority as its new president on Tuesday, a televised vote showed.

The previous head of the assembly, Mohammed Magarief, stepped down after a law was enacted banning anyone who held a senior post under Muammar Gaddafi from government, regardless whether they had played a role in toppling him.

Abusahmain won 96 votes to opponent Al-Sharif al-Wafi's 80.

A native of the western coastal town of Zuwara, Abusahmain, whose Berber language Gaddafi suppressed, has worked in the congress's presidential office. He studied law and worked in a major petrochemicals plant near his hometown.

As congress president, he will lead the body in preparing for the drafting of a new constitution, after elections are held to choose a new constitutional committee.

He takes up his post amid an escalation in violence in the north African oil producer. Six soldiers were killed on Tuesday when gunmen attacked a checkpoint south of the coastal city of Sirte.

"Abusahmain has a good character and has worked well with all the parties," congress member Ibrahim Ghariani said. "He may be the right person to lead the GNC at this current time." (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Michael Roddy)