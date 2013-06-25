(Adds quotes, background)
By Ghaith Shennib
TRIPOLI, June 25 Libya's national assembly
elected a minority Berber as its new president on Tuesday after
his predecessor quit following passage of legislation curbing
who can hold public office - a move to ban ex-associates of late
dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
The previous assembly chief, Mohammed Magarief, stepped down
after the enactment of the law barring anyone who held a senior
post under Gaddafi from government, regardless whether they had
played a role in toppling him two years ago.
Nouri Abusahmain, from the Amazigh (Berber) minority and a
political independent, won 96 votes to opponent Al-Sharif
al-Wafi's 80 in a run-off after a first round with nine
candidates. He had the backing of the political arm of the
Muslim Brotherhood, the Justice and Construction Party,
lawmakers said.
Abusahmain will preside over preparations to set up a
committee to draft a democratic constitution for the troubled
North African oil-producing state, which has been plagued by
armed violence since Gaddafi's demise in a popular uprising.
Six soldiers were killed on Tuesday when gunmen attacked a
checkpoint south of the coastal city of Sirte.
Abusahmain, from the western Mediterranean coastal town of
Zuwara, became the first Berber to hold such a senior government
post after decades in which Gaddafi suppressed Berber culture
including its language.
Abusahmain had worked in the assembly president's office,
organising sessions among other tasks. He previously studied law
and worked in a major petrochemicals plant near his hometown.
"What happened today is a sign we can prove to the world
that we are democratic in our choices and we don't take into
account regional factors when making decisions," Giuma Attaigha,
who served as interim assembly president after Magarief
resigned, told reporters.
Gaddafi imprisoned dozens of Amazigh intellectuals in the
1980s whom he accused of plotting to overthrow the state. Since
his overthrow and killing in a popular uprising, the Berber
community has been lobbying for more rights.
