LONDON Dec 15 Libya's National Oil
Corporation (NOC) said it has decided to allocate crude oil term
supplies to 10 companies in 2012, including traditional clients
like Italy's Eni and France's Total.
A senior source at the NOC said that the following companies
would definitely receive crude oil volumes next year: Repsol
, Total, Eni, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV,
ConocoPhillips, Saras, BP, Galp
and Exxon Mobil.
"We will give priority to all these companies," said the
source, adding that it was still considering making further
allocations to trading firms such as Vitol and Glencore
.
Oil traders at two firms on the list confirmed that they had
been contacted by the NOC, but said exact volumes were unclear.