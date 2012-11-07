By Ghaith Shennib
BENGHAZI, LIBYA Nov 7 A Libyan court on
Wednesday ordered Mustafa Abdel Jalil, former political leader
of rebels who toppled Muammar Gaddafi last year, to be
questioned by military prosecutors over the killing of the
insurgents' top field commander.
Abdel Fattah Younes, Gaddafi's interior minister before he
switched to the rebel cause soon after the start of the revolt,
was killed by gunmen on his own side in July 2011. His death
betrayed ideological splits in the rebel movement and was seen
as the work of a faction that mistrusted any ex-Gaddafi loyalist
holding a commanding position in the insurgency.
Eleven men, including a former deputy premier in the
National Transition Council, the political wing of the
rebellion, have been charged in connection with Younes's murder
but only one has been arrested.
"The court demands the referral of Mustafa Abdel Jalil to
military prosecution for investigation in the case of Abdel
Fattah Younes," Judge Abdullah al-Saidi said at a hearing for
those accused in the killing.
Jubilation broke out in the courtroom and about 100 people
celebrated outside, chanting: "Your blood will not go in vain,
oh colonel," referring to Younes.
He was killed in mysterious fashion after NTC leaders
summoned him back to Benghazi, their political headquarters in
eastern Libya, to discuss "mistakes at the front line".
His death caused deep rifts within the rebellion, exposing
tensions between Islamists - whom Gaddafi fiercely suppressed
during his 42-year dictatorship - and secularists, with various
factions accusing each other of responsibility.