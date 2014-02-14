TRIPOLI Feb 14 A Libyan military commander on
Friday called for the suspension of the interim parliament and
the formation of a presidential committee to govern until new
elections are held.
Major General Khalifa Haftar was a leading figure in the
2011 revolution against Muammar Gaddafi, but it was not clear
how much influence he has within the nascent army in a country
where diverse armed groups hold sway.
"The national command of the Libyan army is declaring a
movement for the new road map," Haftar said in a statement in
which he said the armed forces were calling for the country to
be "rescued" from its upheaval.
"We will hold meeting with different parties and groups
regarding implementing this roadmap," he said.
There were no immediate signs of any troop movements or
activity outside the parliament in Tripoli, the prime minister's
office or any ministries.
Libya, since the fall of Gaddafi, is chaotic, with its
fragile government and armed forces unable to impose their
authority on competing political factions and the brigades of
former rebels who refuse to disarm.
