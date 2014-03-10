By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, March 10
U.N. experts say Libya
has become a primary source of illicit weapons, including
shoulder-fired missiles, which have been trafficked to at least
14 countries and are fueling conflicts on several continents,
Rwanda's U.N. envoy said on Monday.
Rwandan Ambassador Eugene Gasana, chair of the U.N. Security
Council's Libya sanctions committee, briefed the 15-member
council on the final report of the independent panel of experts
who monitor violations of the world body's sanctions regime.
A U.N. arms embargo was imposed on Libya at the start of an
uprising in 2011 that ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi. The fragile
government is struggling to rein in dozens of militias that
helped oust Gaddafi and now defy state authority.
"The panel noted that the control of non-state armed actors
over the majority of stockpiles in Libya as well as ineffective
border control systems remained primary obstacles to countering
proliferation and that Libya had become a primary source of
illicit weapons, including MANPADs," Gasana told the council.
MANPADs are man-portable air defense systems.
"The panel furthermore noted that investigations relating to
transfers to 14 countries reflected a highly diversified range
of trafficking dynamics; and that trafficking from Libya was
fueling conflict and insecurity - including terrorism - on
several continents," he said.
Libya has been trying to rebuild its army since Gaddafi's
overthrow, but analysts say it is not yet a match for
battle-hardened militias that fought in the eight-month uprising
that toppled him.
The rebels have seized three ports and partly control a
fourth in the OPEC member country. Officials said on Monday that
Libya's parliament has ordered a special force to be sent within
one week to "liberate" all rebel-held ports.
TRAVEL VIOLATIONS
A year ago the U.N. Security Council made it easier for
Libya to obtain non-lethal equipment such as bulletproof vests
and armored cars but expressed concern at the spread of weapons
from the country to nearby states.
It urged the Libyan government then to improve its
monitoring of arms and related materiel that is supplied, sold
or transferred to the government - with the approval of the U.N.
sanctions committee that oversees the arms embargo.
The U.N. experts expressed concern in their report about
violations of the arms embargo by "non-notified" deliveries of
arms to government forces and transfers of weapons to the
private market, Gasana said.
Libya's U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi told the Security
Council that "any request for approval for exporting weapons to
Libya that is not done via the Libyan mission at the U.N. or
with the knowledge of this mission would be considered a request
from a party that does not belong to the Libyan government."
"The exporting party shall bear the responsibility for that
before the Security Council," he said.
Gasana said the panel of U.N. experts also found that many
countries lacked the legislative capacity to implement asset
freezes on individuals and entities blacklisted by the U.N.
Security Council.
"One instance resulted in the dissipation of almost $2
million in funds that should have been frozen," Gasana said.
The panel reported that Gaddafi's daughter Aisha and son
Mohammed had violated a U.N. travel ban by traveling from
Algeria to Oman a year ago. Oman said it had granted asylum to
them and several other family members.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Tom Perry)