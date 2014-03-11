By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 11 Shoulder-launched
anti-aircraft missiles have been trafficked out of Libya to
Chad, Mali, Tunisia, Lebanon and likely Central African
Republic, with attempts made to send them to Syrian opposition
groups, according to a U.N. report on Tuesday.
An independent panel of experts monitoring U.N. sanctions on
Libya, that include an arms embargo imposed at the start of the
2011 uprising that ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi, reported that
the weapons, known as MANPADs, that were found in Mali and
Tunisia "were clearly part of terrorist groups' arsenals."
"Despite efforts by Libya and other countries to account for
and secure MANPADs in Libya, Panel sources state that thousands
of MANPADs were still available in arsenals controlled by a wide
array of non-state actors with tenuous or non-existent links to
Libyan national authorities," the experts said in their final
report to the U.N. Security Council.
"To date the Panel has documented transfers of Libyan
MANPADs and other short range surface to air missiles in ...
Chad, Mali, Tunisia, Lebanon and potentially Central African
Republic (the latter case still being under investigation)," the
experts said.
The fragile Libyan government is struggling to rein in
militias that helped oust Gaddafi and now defy state authority.
It has little control over its borders and while trying to
rebuild its army, analysts say it is not yet a match for
battle-hardened militias who ousted Gaddafi in eight-months.
"Over the past three years, Libya has become a primary
source of illicit weapons," according to the U.N. report.
The U.N. experts said Libya has been a key source of arms
for Syria opposition groups due to "popular sympathies for the
Syrian opposition, large available stockpiles of weapons, the
lack of law enforcement and a new generation of domestic arms
dealers who appeared during the Libyan uprising."
"Sources indicated to the Panel that the Syrian Arab
Republic is also becoming a source of onward proliferation
itself, including to Iraq and Lebanon," according to the report,
which covers the past year.
The panel said that weapons found aboard a ship, the
Letfallah II, when it was seized by Lebanese authorities in 2012
"proved there had been attempts to transfer MANPADs to the
Syrian opposition from Libya."
FACEBOOK TRADE
Under the arms embargo the Libyan government must notify the
U.N. Security Council Libya sanctions committee of any weapons
purchases it intends to make.
"The Panel has reason to believe that some transfers of arms
and ammunition have taken place since the end of the revolution
in violation of the arms embargo," the experts said. "Those
transfers undermine the effort of the Libyan authorities to
build an accountable and transparent procurement process."
Libya's U.N. envoy Ibrahim Dabbashi said on Monday that "any
request for approval for exporting weapons to Libya that is not
done via the Libyan mission at the U.N. or with the knowledge of
this mission would be considered a request from a party that
does not belong to the Libyan government."
A year ago the U.N. Security Council made it easier for
Libya to obtain non-lethal equipment such as bulletproof vests
and armored cars but expressed concern at the spread of weapons
from the country to nearby states.
The U.N. experts expressed concern about arms flowing into
the civilian market in Libya in violation of the arm embargo.
The report found that a number of shops openly sell small arms
and that weapons on display were brand new.
"Retailers explained that most of the materiel was procured
for Turkey because of low prices," said the experts, adding that
Turkey was investigating the claims. "New guns are also
advertised on Facebook pages dedicated to trade between private
individuals."
Facebook Inc and its photo sharing subsidiary,
Instagram, announced last week that they will delete posts
offering to buy or sell guns without background checks.
"Handguns and related ammunition are still the weapon of
choice," according to the report. "Importing such materiel is
therefore a lucrative business and seizures bound for Libya made
in 2013 clearly reflect that trend."
