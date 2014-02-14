TRIPOLI Feb 14 Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan
said on Friday the government was safe and security was under
control, dismissing a statement by a senior army official
calling for armed forces to "rescue" the country.
A senior army official, Khalifa Haftar, called, earlier on
Friday, for suspension of the parliament, known as the GNC, and
for a presidential committee to take over the country until
early elections.
"Libya is stable. The GNC is doing its work and so is the
government. The army is in its headquarters, and Khalifa Haftar
has no authority," Zeidan told Reuters by telephone. "No
military units have moved to touch any institutions."
He said legal proceedings under military law would be taken
against Haftar after his statement.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)