GENEVA About 100,000 people have fled fighting near the Libyan capital Tripoli in the past three weeks, adding to a growing problem of internal displacement, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.

"With fighting among rival armed groups intensifying in a number of areas of Libya, we are seeing growing displacement - now estimated at 287,000 people in 29 cities and towns countrywide," UNHCR said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by John Stonestreet)