(Refiling with dateline)
TRIPOLI, March 6 The head of Libya's
National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Tuesday a
declaration of autonomy by civic leaders in an eastern province
was the result of a foreign plot and risked breaking the country
up.
A self-declared congress representing Cyrenaica, the eastern
half of Libya and home to most of its oil, said it was setting
up a council which would administer the province's affairs, in
defiance of the central government in Tripoli.
"I regret to say that these (foreign) countries have
financed and supported this plot that has arisen in the east,"
NTC chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil told reporters.
"I call on my brothers, the Libyan people, to be aware and
alert to the conspiracies that are being plotted against them
and to be aware that some people are dragging the country back
down into a deep pit."
"The NTC is of the opinion that what happened today ... is a
very critical and serious issue that hampers and threatens
national integrity and unity and is rejected by all honourable
people, both in the past and now," he said.
(Reporting by Hisham El Dani; Writing by Christian Lowe;
editing by Tim Pearce)