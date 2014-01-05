* Oil strikes crippling the OPEC nation's finances
* Oil exports down to just 110,000 barrels a day
* Government forced to draw on reserves
* Local bank lending may be option as government seeks cash
* Local lending in dinars won't help pay for imports
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Jan 4 As strikes at Libyan oil ports
run into a sixth month, reducing government income to a trickle,
a budget crisis could be just around the corner for a country
wearily accustomed to chaos since the popular revolt that ousted
Muammar Gaddafi.
The government, when it is not grappling with militias who
occupy ministries and take over oil facilities at will, warns
that it might be unable to pay wages, while power cuts are
commonplace.
Oil exports, which account for practically all the
government's annual revenue of around $50 billion, have fallen
from more than 1 million barrels a day in July, when the strikes
began, to just 110,000 bpd.
The government says it has lost more than $10 billion in oil
revenues since then, roughly a fifth of the annual target, but
that could well be an understatement, given that the 1 million
barrel shortfall would have fetched around $100 million a day,
suggesting the monthly undershoot could be around $3 billion.
There is little room to trim expenditure, however, with more
than half the annual budget of more than $50 billion earmarked
for public salaries and politically sensitive subsidies for a
range of products including bread and fuel and services such as
hospital treatment.
"I don't think they will cut salaries or subsidies because I
think that's extremely dangerous," said Alex Warren of advisory
group Frontier, which runs The Libya Report website.
The wage bill is instead set to rise as workers in the oil
sector, who account for about four fifths of GDP, are entitled
to a 67 percent salary increase from January, a government
measure intended to ease dissent.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's besieged government - and at
times it is literally under siege by gunmen surrounding its
buildings - might cut infrastructure spending, but that, too, is
not without consequences in a country that has made little
headway in repairing the damage that accompanied the revolution
and its aftermath.
Indeed some of the crippling protests have been provoked by
the parlous state of national infrastructure such as hospitals,
which had already suffered years of neglect under Gaddafi.
Political infighting between Zeidan's cabinet and the
Islamist opposition in the General National Congress has led to
delays in some infrastructure projects, and that unspent cash
will at least have bought the government a little time.
Oil output could also rise by 300,000 bpd in the coming days
after the government declared the end of a protest at the large
El Sharara field.
Even so, Labour Minister Mohamed Swalim took to the airwaves
for an hour-long television broadcast this week to hammer home
the urgency of ending the blockades.
"If the situation continues this will lead to collapse, to a
dark tunnel leading into the unknown," he said.
CRUNCH QUARTER
Diplomats say the budgetary crunch could come by the end of
the first quarter if the standoff between Zeidan and a
pro-autonomy group holding three oil ports in eastern Libya
continues.
Reliable data is hard to come by, however - a legacy of
Gaddafi's secrecy - and spending details are sporadic at best.
Key economic indicators are published only quarterly and after
long delays by international standards.
A central bank official told Reuters last month in a taped
interview that Libya had used $7 billion from its reserves since
the summer and could spend another $5 or $6 billion by the end
of 2013. The bank later denied the story after it made a splash
on social media.
Libya still has a relatively generous reserves position -
$119 billion at end-November, according to the same interviewee
- and could use yet more to avoid a budget crunch, but much of
it is invested overseas or in non-liquid assets.
Government borrowing is also an option, though overseas
lenders are unlikely to help, since Libya has not been rated by
credit rating agencies since 2011, and its financial system has
few ties with the outside world after decades of sanctions due
to its involvement in the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am flight over
Lockerbie, Scotland.
"We are now facing a difficulty in liquidity, and we may
turn to other sources like the central bank and the Libyan
Investment Authority," Economy Minister Mustafa Abu Fanas told
Reuters last month.
The central bank could refinance itself by selling Islamic
bonds, though legislation allowing it do so has not been
finalised. It would also have to offer a high yield, given the
lack of trust in public institutions.
Analysts said the government could tap local banks, which
have plenty of cash due to the paucity of lending activity in an
economy that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has tipped to
shrink by 5.1 percent in 2013.
That would be easy, said one Libyan economist, as some of
the biggest are owned by the state.
But with local banks sitting mostly on assets in dinars,
that would not help to fund imports. Libya buys almost
everything from abroad, even milk comes from Italy or Germany
and mineral water from Turkey.
"I expect inflation will go up this year," the economist
said.