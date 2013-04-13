TRIPOLI, April 13 Libya has deposited $2 billion
in Egypt's central bank deducted from investments Tripoli has
inside its neighbour, the central bank governor said on
Saturday.
Speaking to Reuters, Saddeq Omar Elkabber said the amount
was a "central bank deposit not a loan", but did not give
further details.
"Libya's investments in Egypt total around $10 billion.
These are in banks, property and other sectors," he said.
"Egyptian stability is important for Libya," he said. "This
is like when the European Union helped Greece."
Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan told Reuters "there was no
loan" made to Egypt but added the Libyan central bank "was free
to make deposits where it chose".
On Wednesday, the Egyptian state news agency MENA reported
Libya would give Egypt a $2 billion five-year, interest-free
loan under an agreement signed that day.
It quoted a finance ministry official as saying the loan
would have a three-year grace period and was intended "to
support the Egyptian economy and the state budget and foreign
currency reserves".
Also on Wednesday, Qatar agreed to give Egypt $3 billion
more in aid by buying Egyptian government bonds, as the Arab
world's most populous nation seeks to secure an IMF loan to ease
its deepening economic crisis.
The new financial injections will buy Egypt time as it seeks
to avert social unrest over fuel shortages and food price
increases during a long, hot summer.