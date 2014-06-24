* Hopes that second election since Gaddafi's fall will
stabilise Libya
* Former Gaddafi bastion shows scars of war unhealed
* Libyan state struggles to rein in armed groups
By Ulf Laessing
BANI WALID, Libya, June 24 Damaged ancient
columns, smashed glass display cases and a visitors book from
1999 are pretty much what's left from the historic museum in the
Libyan city of Bani Walid.
Once a European tourist destination, the museum was occupied
by militia fighters from different cities who smeared slogans on
its walls when they seized the former bastion of Muammar Gaddafi
during heavy fighting in 2011 and 2012.
"There is no excuse to destroy a museum. It is difficult to
forget it," said Abdel Nasser al-Rabasi, a civil servant and
candidate for parliament when Libya goes to polls on Wednesday.
Officials and diplomats hope the North African country's
second vote since the ousting of Gaddafi will help ease
political tensions and chaos gripping the major oil producer.
Libya badly needs a functioning parliament and government to
impose authority on a country dominated by rival militias, armed
tribesmen and Islamists who helped topple Gaddafi but now defy
state authority.
But the story of Bani Walid shows the challenge Libya's new
rulers face in reconciling groups and regions with long-running
enmities, while embracing the losers of the revolt.
Long a bastion of Gaddafi, Bani Walid - on a rocky perch 170
km south of Tripoli - held out two months longer than the
capital before rebels finally took it. Gaddafi's son Saif
al-Islam made a last stand here before vanishing into the
desert.
Fighting did not end even after the NATO-backed uprising.
Militiamen from western cities such as Misrata came back in
October 2012 in a government-approved attack after Bani Walid
failed to hand over men who had kidnapped and tortured Omar
Shaaban, a rebel fighter who caught Gaddafi hiding in a drain.
Shaaban had died of his wounds.
Residents have rebuilt the heavily shelled university
buildings and repainted most houses, but the scars of war can
still be seen in bullet-ridden walls in the city center.
Forgetting the fighting - during which residents say many
houses were looted by militiamen - will take time.
"Bani Walid is a struggling society because of the movement
of change. Therefore mentally they don't believe in slogans like
democracy," said Abdallah Belkhir, a lawmaker who is running
again. A failure by Tripoli to improve state services - a
complaint heard all over Libya - was fuelling dissent, he said.
Like many in Bani Walid he avoids using the word
"revolution", common in Libya to describe the 2011 uprising,
calling it instead "movement of change". Others here call the
uprising "the first war", in contrast to "the second war" - the
fighting in 2012 which killed dozens and wounded hundreds.
Some residents are bitter that militiamen from other cities
wrote slogans on the walls such as "national campaign" to take
the city. "How can they call this a national campaign?" said
Rabasi, who said he sat long in jail under Gaddafi.
"This was for the first time a government-approved attack in
Libya," he said, standing in the deserted museum. His election
campaign's slogan is: "Don't worry about Libya because Bani
Walid is part of it."
LONG ENMITIES
Western powers worry that conflicts between militias and
tribes will push the major oil producer deeper into turmoil as
its nascent army, still in training, is no match for fighters
hardened during the eight-month uprising.
Many in Bani Walid complain the rest of the North African
nation frames them as the "bad guys" because Gaddafi used to
recruit members of the Warfalli tribe which dominates the city.
"It's not true that Bani Walid supported the previous
regime," said Idris Emhemed, engineer at the faculty of
electronic technology. "We want to leave the past behind us.
After all we are all Libyans."
When asked whether the fighting in 2012 still hurts he said
over lunch in the faculty canteen: "It's not easy to forget."
The enmities date back to before the revolution. Bani Walid,
a Bedouin settlement, has long been at odds with urban coastal
communities such as Misrata, where the Muslim Brotherhood
movement is strong.
The mutual hostility deepened during the 2011 civil war when
Misrata was shelled for weeks by Gaddafi forces.
While both cities dislike each other, they are united in
opposition to a federalist movement vying for regional autonomy
in the east, controlled by a different set of tribes.
At Bani Walid's university, female graduates have produced a
film about the city's history, hoping to improve its image.
"We want to showcase the history of Bani Walid which many
people don't know," said one of the students during their
graduation ceremony. They had enrolled during the revolution but
classes were interrupted several times due to the violence.
Their Indian professor said her students were talented but
some suffered from psychological problems from the fighting.
"I had a good student who suddenly stropped writing during
the exams," she said. "She just couldn't write anymore."
(Editing by Peter Graff)