TRIPOLI, July 6 Libya will announce results of
last month's parliamentary elections on July 20, the head of the
elections commission said on Sunday, pushing back the results
another week.
Fewer than half of registered Libyans voted, reflecting
disillusionment with the chaos prevailing since Gaddafi's
overthrow. The government and outgoing parliament have failed to
produce security and curb militias who helped oust Gaddafi but
now defy state authority.
The North African oil producer elected on June 25 a new
assembly in a vote marred by a low turnout and violence, opening
a new chapter in Libya's bumpy transition toward democracy since
the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi to an armed uprising.
Emad Sayeh, head of the High National Election Commission,
said final results would be announced on July 20. Partial
results from some cities have been published but Sayeh said the
commission needed more time to produce accurate results.
Results from 24 polling stations are being withheld because
of some "illegal acts", he said, adding that out of 1,751
candidates 41 had been disqualified under a law banning former
officials in the Gaddafi regime from taking a public office.
Sayeh also said the commission was still waiting for the old
assembly to organize a new vote in constituencies where polling
stations remained closed on election day due for security
reasons.
