* Back to normal within 24 hours - NOC
* Stoppage had halved Libya's export capacity
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI, July 8 Three major oil exporting
terminals in eastern Libya shut down by political protests have
restarted, and production blocked by the move has resumed, the
chairman of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on
Sunday.
Local militia on Thursday enforced a 48-hour stoppage to
protest against Saturday's election of a national assembly they
complain does not adequately represent Libya's eastern region,
slated to get 60 of the 200 seats.
The election, the first in a generation in the North African
country, went ahead despite violent protests on the day.
The stoppages at El-Sider, Ras Lanuf and Brega shut half of
Libya's oil exporting capacity. Production of close to 1.6
million barrels a day (bpd) was also cut by 300,000 bpd as a
result of blockages at the terminals.
"Everything is back to normal. Ships are loading and, from
last night, some fields have restarted production," NOC Chairman
Nuri Berruien told Reuters by telephone. "Hopefully within 24
hours everything will be back to normal levels."
The 48-hour shutdown prevented oil tankers that were ready
to sail from leaving ports on Friday, prompting local agents to
warn oil companies that vessels scheduled to load crude over the
weekend might have to drop anchor until terminals were reopened.
"This problem is over ... All of the fields that are feeding
the terminals are on, some of them from last night, some of them
today," Berruien said. Ships had entered the loading area at
El-Sider and were ready to start loading, he added.
Libya's east, source of most of the country's oil, was
starved of cash during Gaddafi's 42-year rule, and calls for
federal rule have been fuelled by long-standing complaints it
has been deprived of its fair share of wealth.
A self-proclaimed autonomous council for the oil-rich
province called on people in the region to boycott the election,
saying it would not give adequate representation to the east.
The anti-election group includes some tribes and disgruntled
former rebel forces, analysts have said.
Libya has Africa's largest proven oil reserves. The three
ports that closed have a combined export capacity of around
690,000 bpd.
Production has recovered swiftly after grinding to a near
halt during last year's uprising against ousted leader Muammar
Gaddafi. Exports have exceeded pre-war rates because Libya's
largest refinery is still offline, freeing up oil for export.
