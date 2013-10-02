MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia's embassy in the Libyan
capital of Tripoli came under attack on Wednesday and gunmen
tried to enter the compound, a spokesman for Russia's Foreign
Ministry said.
He said that according to preliminary reports no Russian
diplomats were injured.
"In Tripoli ...a shooting occurred and there was an
attempt to enter the territory of the Russian embassy in Libya,"
said Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich, speaking
on Russian state television.
"According to the most preliminary information there were no
injuries among members of the Russian diplomatic mission."
Militants linked to al Qaeda affiliates attacked the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi and killed Christopher Stevens, the U.S.
ambassador to Libya, and three other Americans on Sept. 11,
2012.