By Ghaith Shennib and Thomas Grove
TRIPOLI/MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia's embassy in the
Libyan capital of Tripoli came under fire on Wednesday and a
group of people tried to force their way into the compound, the
Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Diplomatic sources in Libya said security guards fired
shots to disperse a group of about 60 people that had approached
the embassy. An attempt to enter the building was repelled and
according to the Foreign Ministry no diplomats were wounded.
"The attackers opened fire and tore the Russian flag," the
Russian Itar Tass news agency cited unnamed sources as saying.
Embassy staff had been taken to the airport as a precaution.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich
told Russian state television the situation had calmed. "In
Tripoli ...a shooting occurred and there was an attempt to enter
the territory of the Russian embassy."
The attack was symptomatic of volatility in Libya two years
after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi. Clan and tribal
rivalries, as well as Islamist groups, have flourished in the
absence of strong central government. Security services,
themselves riven, have struggled to maintain order.
There have been a number of attacks on Western diplomats by
militant groups. Militants linked to al Qaeda affiliates
attacked the U.S. consulate in Benghazi and killed Ambassador
Christopher Stevens and three other Americans on Sept. 11, 2012.
"REVENGE"
However, one Libyan security source said the attack did not
appear to be directly linked to any militant group. He said the
crowd were angered by the killing, as they saw it, of a Libyan
by a Russian woman.
"The group attacked the compound as an act of revenge,
because of the killing of the Libyan," said the security source.
The embassy was empty at the time.
The sources said Libyan authorities were searching for the
gunmen.
Western powers, using air power, led the military campaign
that ultimately toppled Gaddafi. Russia, which had had close
relations with Gaddafi, did not take part in the action and
condemned what it called the West's abuse of a United Nations
Security Council to intervene.