GHARBOULI, Libya, June 5 Libya's coastguard
detained 114 African migrants in a packed boat headed for Europe
on Thursday, officials said.
Some 43,000 migrants have crossed from North Africa to Italy
so far this year, mostly via Libya where a weak central
government is struggling to secure its porous land and sea
borders.
"We arrested this group of illegal migrants during our daily
patrol early this morning," a coastguard official told Reuters
as the boat was brought to shore at Gharbouli east of Tripoli.
The area is frequented by human traffickers exploiting the
weakness of Libya's state authorities since the overthrow of
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
"They (the migrants) are from sub-Saharan countries and most
of them are from Senegal," the official added.
Most migrants enter Libya via its southern borders with
Sudan, Chad, Niger and Algeria before heading to the coast with
the help of smugglers.
(Reporting by Hani Amara and Ayman Al Salhie; Writing by Ahmed
Elumami and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Roche)