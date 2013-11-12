TRIPOLI Nov 12 Dozens of protesters blocked the front gate of Libya's Zawiya refinery and oil port on Tuesday, an oil official said, but production continued at the 120,000 barrel-per-day plant.

Libya's government is struggling to cope with protesters who have taken over eastern oil ports and a western terminal as they make demands for more rights or better conditions and have cut into its energy shipments.

At Zawiya, which supplies gasoline and diesel for the capital, protesters prevented workers from entering the complex, but the night shift continued working to keep the refinery running, a spokesman for the refinery said.

"The refinery is still producing," he said.

The protesters are former rebels who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi two years ago and now demand better benefits and medical treatment, oil officials said.

Libya said last month it planned to build two oil refineries in the east and the south to address grievances and protests, which have shut much of its 1.25 million bpd production capacity for several months. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Julia Payne; editing by Patrick Markey and Jane Baird)