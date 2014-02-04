* Army says no troops deployed to the eastern ports
* Zeidan, Jathran engaged in war of words for leverage
* Eastern protesters say deal close to end blockade
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's armed forces have not
received orders from Prime Minister Ali Zeidan to move against
eastern oil ports and use force to end a six-month blockade
there by protesters, an army spokesman said.
Zeidan on Monday repeated a warning he may turn to force,
and said he ordered the defence ministry weeks ago to move armed
forces to the eastern ports, where the protests have cut off
around 600,000 barrels per day of crude exports.
The army said on Tuesday that no orders had come though and
no troops had been deployed to confront the former state oil
security guards who defected in August and took control of the
Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and Zuetina ports as part of a wider group
seeking more regional autonomy
"We didn't receive any orders from the Ministry of Defence
or from the prime minister himself about moving toward the
occupied fields," army spokesman Ali Alsheikhi said.
"If we receive any orders, the matter will be studied at
that time."
With its fragile state still in flux two years after the
fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is struggling with internal
conflicts among institutions that are often affiliated to
different factions or rival brigades of former rebels.
Since the oil port dispute began, Zeidan and the protest
leader, former rebel commander Ibrahim al-Jathran, have also
both issued threats and warnings that analysts say are often
just positioning for leverage.
After six months of blockade, Libya's state finances have
been dented by the loss of vital oil revenues.
Zeidan is under pressure to resolve the port dispute and
bolster legitimacy for a government that struggles to provide
stability.
Using force may also prove risky. Libya's army is still in
the early stages of training. The armed forces often cannot
assert their influence over former rebels, Islamist militants
and militia commanders who control parts of the country.
Jathran himself has promised to sell Libya's crude
independently of Tripoli in his quest to demand more autonomy in
the east, where many people are frustrated over their gains from
the revolution and want a greater share of oil wealth.
Despite his backing from heavily armed former oil guards at
the port, Jathran's support may be waning in the east. Some
tribal leaders already dismiss him a power-hungry warlord trying
to bully his way into Libyan politics.
Analysts expect a negotiated settlement is more likely than
an attempt to end the protest by force.
Federalist leaders say they are closer to an agreement now
with Zeidan's government over key demands for lifting their
blockade.
