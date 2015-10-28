TRIPOLI Oct 28 When Islamic State militants
attacked a perimeter gate guarding Libya's Es Sider oil terminal
this month, they sent gunmen to kill guards before attempting to
detonate a car bomb in a bid to breach the port's defences.
The assault failed to get closer than a mile (1.6 km) from
one of Libya's major oil ports, but it signalled Islamic State's
intent to expand beyond their base in the city of Sirte and
target the OPEC state's oil infrastructure.
Four years after the fall of leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya
is in a conflict with two rival governments each backed by
competing armed factions, creating a power vacuum that has
allowed Islamic State to establish a foothold in North Africa.
It was not the first Islamic State attack on Libyan oil. But
the country's petroleum industry is already battered by conflict
and protests, producing less than half the output of 1.6 million
barrels per day (bpd) it had in 2011.
In its Middle East heartland, where it controls large
swathes of land in Iraq and Syria, Islamic State has accessed
revenue from oilfields. Terrorism experts estimate its income at
$2.9 billion a year, much of it from oil and gas.
In Libya, though, Islamic State is still consolidating. It
co-opts domestic Islamist ranks, but faces rival armed factions
with strong local ties. That resistance and the structure of
Libya's energy industry and export system may also prevent
Islamic State from controlling assets and revenue.
But as chaos deepens, so do its opportunities.
With Sirte as a base, earlier this year Islamic State
fighters attacked several nearby oilfields, capturing and
killing several foreign contractors and disrupting oil
production in the area.
Libya's oil sector is still in turmoil. Production is at
around 500,000 bpd, several oilfields are closed due to fighting
among rivals or protests, and two key export terminals, Es Sider
and Ras Lanuf, have been shut since December.
"No doubt, we have an obstacle which is Islamic State,
especially in the middle region of Libya," the oil minister for
Tripoli's government, Mashallah Zwei, told Reuters. "But Islamic
State in Libya is different to Iraq and Syria."
The attack on Es Sider's perimeter earlier this month looked
a typical hit-and-run strike of a group facing a stronger
opponent rather than an orchestrated takeover. Gunmen in several
vehicles opened fire with Kalashnikov rifles and heavy machine
guns at a gate around 700 metres west of the port.
One guard, belonging to a federalist force allied with the
recognised government, was killed and two others wounded.
Militants tried to detonate a car-bomb at the gate, but four of
them were shot dead, security officials said.
Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, with a total export capacity of
500,000 bpd, have been closed since December because of fighting
between federalist forces controlling the ports and brigades
allied with Tripoli's self-styled government who vowed to take
them back.
"Islamic State has realised that the largest factions are
more interested in fighting each other," said Mattia Toaldo,
Libya specialist at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
"It is expanding in central Libya, encountering little
resistance."
ON-THE-GROUND REALITIES
Since the NATO-backed revolt toppled Gaddafi, Libya has
fractured into a complex jigsaw of rival brigades of ex-rebels,
tribal factions and Islamist-leaning forces who have steadily
turned against one another in an internecine battle for control.
Tripoli has been held since last year by Libya Dawn, an
alliance of armed factions from the port city of Misrata and
Islamist-leaning fighters who drove rivals out of the capital
and set up their own self-declared government.
Libya's internationally recognised government and elected
parliament now operate out of Tobruk in the east, backed by a
loose coalition of armed forces, including ex-Gaddafi ally
General Khalifa Haftar and the federalists controlling the
ports.
Powerful armed factions hold different areas and cities and
their loyalties are often more aligned with local interests,
complicating U.N. attempts to negotiate a unity government.
Libya's oilfields and ports also sit in areas held by
competing factions, allowing one armed group to cut off a
pipeline, for example, to pressure another.
In March, Islamic State made its first major move on oil,
storming and damaging several Libyan oilfields around al-Ghani.
That forced the government to declare force majeure, and shut
down production at 11 oilfields in the central Sirte basin.
Eleven guards were killed, several by beheading.
But there was no attempt to hold fields and secure revenue
as Islamic State has done in Iraq and Syria. The aim was
destruction.
"The profile of the sector is just too different from that
of Iraq," said Geoff Porter at West Point's Combating Terrorism
Center. "If Islamic State can get even temporary chokeholds on
the sector then it can weaken its opponents and buy itself time
to consolidate its position."
TOUGH REVIVAL
Even before Islamic State's arrival, Libya's oil industry
has been in almost constant flux since Gaddafi's fall, held or
taken over by one of the country's competing armed forces rather
than any central government.
Low oil production is cutting into energy revenues that pay
for most of the national budget. The situation has been further
complicated by the rivalries between the two governments, who
both appointed state oil officials and energy ministers.
Relations between competing forces controlling oil ports and
the Al-Ryayna pipeline leading from the key El Sharara oilfield
to ports illustrate the complexities of bringing output back.
Tripoli says it is negotiating with tribal elders to lift a
blockade on the pipeline carrying crude through an area
controlled by forces from the town of Zintan, who oppose the
Tripoli authorities.
But Zintan forces deny any talks with Tripoli's government,
saying the fields were closed as a precaution by oil guards
after recent Islamist attacks on southern fields.
"There are no consultations with the ministry of oil and gas
in Tripoli as it is not legitimate," the mayor of Zintan,
Mustafa Al-Barouni, said.
Tripoli state news agency LANA said another oilfield, El
Feel, may be reopened within days after a deal to pay guards'
salaries. But one commander said they still had not been
officially told to restart and must wait for the Al-Ryayna
pipeline to open.
Early last year, federalist forces commanded by Ibrahim
al-Jathran ended months of blockades of the four major oil
ports, including Es Sider, that his forces control, after
threatening to bypass the government and sell oil himself.
His forces since battled the Tripoli faction this year when
they tried to retake Es Sider. But he also recently split with
forces backing the recognised government.
U.N. efforts to broker a unity government among the main
factions have stalled, and a failure to bring all on board only
leaves Islamic State more chance to target oil again.
"Their goal is to maximise the impact of their operations on
oil production while minimising losses," Riccardo Fabiani, North
Africa analyst at Eurasia Group, said. "They are likely to
continue to do so."
