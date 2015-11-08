TRIPOLI Nov 8 Libya's oil partners and the
international community fully back keeping the National Oil
Corporation united, rejecting attempts at a parallel oil revenue
system by Libya's recognized government, the NOC chief in
Tripoli said.
The North African OPEC producer is caught in a conflict
between its recognized government in the east and a
self-declared one controlling Tripoli. Each has appointed rival
oil ministers and National Oil Corporation chairmen.
The original NOC headquarters remain in Tripoli, and the
state oil company and central bank have until now been kept on
the sidelines of the conflict, making payments according to the
usual national system of distributing oil revenues.
NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla told Reuters current national
production was at around 415,000 barrels per day with exports at
320,000-330,000 bpd, with output mainly from AGOCO and Sirte oil
units, Mellitah complex and an offshore field.
He said negotiations to reopen El Sharara oilfield - closed
for a year -- were in their "last stages" as well as talks to
restart El Feel oilfield. Bringing those two back to production
would add 450,000 bpd to national output.
Zueitina oil port is still closed because of a force majeure
in place after oil guards there ordered the terminal shut. He
said a force majeure was also still on 11 oilfields in Sirte
basin after attacks there earlier this year.
