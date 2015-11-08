* NOC chief sees Libya output at 415,000 bpd
* Optimistic over negotiations to reopen El Sharara
* Zueitina port still under force majeure
By Patrick Markey
TRIPOLI, Nov 8 Libya's oil partners and the
international community fully back the unity of state-run
National Oil Corporation, despite attempts by the recognized
government in the east to set up a parallel oil payment system,
the NOC chief in Tripoli said.
Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, the North
African OPEC producer is caught in a conflict between its
recognized government and a self-declared one controlling
Tripoli, each backed by rival armed factions.
Control of the oil revenues and installations is at the
heart of Libya's post-revolt upheaval that has left much of the
petroleum infrastructure closed by strikes, blockades or
conflict between competing armed factions.
The original NOC headquarters remain in Tripoli, and the
state oil company and central bank have until now kept on the
sidelines, making payments under to the usual national system of
distributing oil revenues.
But the eastern government of Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni has set up a parallel NOC and lobbies oil companies.
Last week the east again warned foreign partners they would have
to register with its state oil authorities in the future.
So far, the eastern government appears to have failed to
build major support for its campaign to sell crude to markets
separately. It wants to divert oil revenues to a parallel bank
account to bring crude under its control.
"The international community, the international companies
and also governments are supporting the NOC to be united and to
be one body," Mustafa Sanalla, long-time chairman of the NOC
appointed before two-government rivalry, told Reuters.
"Nobody likes to see division in the Libya oil sector,
otherwise this would mean we are dividing the country. Nobody
would like this, even in the east."
Highlighting international worries over splitting the NOC,
the United Nations Security Council on Saturday expressed
concern over the integrity and unity of key institutions.
Sanalla said the NOC had no direct contact with the eastern
energy body, and as far as he was aware, the east had not
exported oil independently.
"The system still works properly and is functioning well for
NOC trading and the central bank. All the money is in the same
procedure. It is very clear and transparent," he said.
Sanalla said Libya's national production was now at around
415,000 barrels per day - well off the 1.6 million bpd it
produced before the fall of Gaddafi. Exports were around 320,000
to 330,000 bpd, he said.
Most of the production came from AGOCO and Sirte oil company
units as well as Mellitah complex and an offshore field. El
Sharara, El Feel and some Sirte basin oilfields remained closed
as well as Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and Zueitina ports.
"We have the capability to produce more than one million in
just in a few days, unfortunately, due to these strikes and the
problem of blockades of some terminals and oilfields, this is
why our production is low," he said.
CHAOS ON GROUND
Since the uprising ousted Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has fallen
steadily into chaos with former rebel brigades who once fought
together turning against one another and backing rival political
factions.
Western governments are pushing for a United
Nations-proposed deal to bring the two factions into a national
unity government. But efforts have stalled as hardliners on both
sides resist the deal.
Libya still has no national army, and armed factions are
often more loyal to regional or tribal leaders than to the idea
of the state. Different oil ports or fields fall into areas
controlled by competing groups, each backing rival sides.
Oil guards allied with the eastern government forces have
closed the Zueitina oil terminal last week, forcing the NOC to
declare a force majeure.
Sanalla said negotiators had started with oil guards
commanded by federalist leader Ibrahim al-Jathran who had
ordered Zueitina to shut.
"All they said was just stop until further notice. There are
some efforts by local tribes over there to try to convince them
and other people to open the port again," the NOC chief said.
The major oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf -- with a
combined export capacity of 500,000 bpd -- have also been closed
for nearly a year after fighting nearby.
Sanalla said the security situation around Es Sider remained
"fragile", but not so in Ras Lanuf, which remained closed as oil
guards have not allowed a lifting of force majeure.
In the nearby Sirte basin, 11 oilfields also remain shut and
under force majeure after an attack by Islamist militants there
earlier this year. That situation remains under observation.
He said negotiations to reopen El Sharara oilfield, closed
for a year by a pipeline blockade by local protesters, were in
the "last stages" as well as talks to restart El Feel oilfield.
Bringing those two back to production would add 450,000 bpd
to national output.
"Most of the people there are supporting to reopen the
valve," he said of El Sharara. "This is a long process, but we
are in the last stages, I am optimistic."
