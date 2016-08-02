DUBAI Aug 2 Libya's National Oil Corporation,
which hopes to more than quadruple the country's oil output by
the end of this year, remains wary that promises to reopen
blockaded ports could be broken, the NOC chief in Tripoli told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Libya's U.N.-backed government has signed a deal with an
armed brigade controlling the major Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil
ports to end a blockade and restart exports from the terminals,
which have been shut since December 2014.
Reopening the ports would be a huge step for the North
African state, which since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi has
slipped into chaos that has cut its oil output to less than a
quarter of pre-2011 levels of 1.6 million barrels per day.
Details of the deal between the U.N.-backed Government of
National Accord (GNA) and the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG)
to reopen the eastern ports of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and Zueitina,
have not been made public, but the GNA said they included an
unspecified amount for PFG salaries.
NOC said on Sunday it welcomed the "unconditional" reopening
of blockaded oil ports, adding it would begin work to restart
exports from the terminals.
But the deal had been questioned by NOC's Chairman Mustafa
Sanalla, who had warned against rewarding groups that shut down
production and complained that the NOC lacked funds for its own
operating budget.
"According to the information we have there is no written
agreement ... we in the NOC must work within the framework of
the Libyan law particularly when it is related to the payments,"
Sanalla, long-time chairman of the NOC, told Reuters on Tuesday
in a telephone interview.
"Let's not forget that in the past there have been
agreements with the Petroleum Facilities Guard ... and all those
promises have been broken before despite receiving a lot of
revenue in hundreds of millions ... we always watch and monitor
what will happen because the old path had broken promises."
He said there have to be clear regulations and oversight by
the different Libyan organisations and parliament to monitor the
payments made to the PFG.
Sanalla said Libya's crude oil production was now at around
200,000 barrels per day and exports were at a trickle.
"Yesterday the production was 198,000 bpd. We send 100,000
bpd to local refineries and the rest is for exports," he said.
The NOC had said the GNA had released money allowing it to
raise production by 150,000 bpd within two weeks. The NOC aims
to gradually increase output to 900,000 bpd by the year-end.
Most of the initial increase would come from NOC's largest
subsidiary, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco). Agoco said last
month that the eastern Sarir oilfield, which normally produces
about 100,000 bpd, remained closed as the company waited for
funds to fix equipment and pay off debts.
"Production will rise gradually ... within two weeks we are
aiming to reach an increase of 150-200,000 bpd. This is of
course conditioned with the receiving the money owed to NOC,"
Sanalla said.
NOC was also in talks with local groups and national oil
companies to restart other closed oilfields such as El Sharara
and El Feel which together would add 450,000 bpd to output.
"I am always optimistic. The situation is difficult but
could be solved."
Sanalla said the NOC would not lift the force majeure at
export terminals unless it received operational funds from the
government and guarantees from all parties that if it was
lifted, NOC would not have to impose it again.
"If we have lifted the force majeure and were not able to
export we will be in a very embarrassing situation and we are
trying to avoid this to keep the credibility of the NOC intact,"
he said.
To reopen ports: "NOC will open discussions with our
international oil company partners to indemnify NOC from
liability before lifting the force majeure."
OPEC member Libya has been in turmoil for years, with rival
governments and complex alliances of armed groups vying for
power and a share of the country's significant oil wealth.
In a letter seen by Reuters to U.N. Libya envoy Martin
Kohler and a number of oil and diplomatic officials, NOC's
Sanalla said it was a mistake to reward Ibrahim Jathran, head of
the PFG for the oil ports blockade.
Asked whether he was worried he could be being pushed out
after standing up publicly against the deal with the PFG,
Sanalla said: "I don't rule out being pushed away from the board
because of my position sooner or later."
"I don't regret what I did, because the most important thing
is to serve the Libyan people and prevent NOC from collapsing."
