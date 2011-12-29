TRIPOLI Dec 29 Libya's interim prime
minister has told ENI his government would review
contracts signed with the Italian firm during Muammar Gaddafi
rule before the Italian firm resumes activity in Libya.
Agreements with Eni will be "reviewed and reconsidered in
accordance with the interests of Libya before their
implementation is resumed," Abdurrahim al-Keib was quoted as
saying in a statement on Thursday.
The statement said al-Keib met with ENI's Chief Executive
Paolo Scaroni on Wednesday.
It added that Scaroni requested that the company resume
activity in Libya to complete projects under agreements signed
in 2006 and 2010