By Mahmoud Habboush
TRIPOLI, Dec 29 Libya's government told
its biggest oil investor, Italy's Eni, to help rebuild
the country while it is reviewing some deals although the
company said that oil deals were so far safe.
Almost all global oil companies signed contracts with the
former regime of Muammar Gaddafi and possible revision of these
has been one of the biggest worries for investors since the
dictator was ousted and killed earlier this year.
Analysts and insiders have speculated that the new Libyan
government may want to punish companies from Russia and China,
whose governments didn't support the uprising, as well as from
Italy, which was hesitant to offer its support during the early
days of the revolution.
"Foreign companies working in Libya should prove to the
Libyans that they were partners with Libya and not with Gaddafi
and his regime," interim prime minister Abdurrahim al-Keib said
in a statement after meeting Eni's chief Paolo Scaroni.
"Eni has to prove that (partnership with Libyan people)
through playing a distinguished role in reconstruction of cities
that were destroyed by Gaddafi's forces," he said adding the
government was suspending some contracts.
Eni said the government would suspend only social
sustainability programme agreements and not its massive oil
operations, which represent 10 percent of Libya's total oil
output and 18 percent of its gas production.
"The review regards two social sustainability agreements of
2006 and 2010, not oil," the spokeswoman said.
The government's statement, unusually strongly worded, did
not mention the word oil.
It said Scaroni had said he wanted to resume activities and
complete projects under agreements signed in 2006 and 2010, but
did not mention their details or say they were unrelated to oil.
A source close to the Libyan oil minister told Reuters the
review would not affect Eni's oil operations.
The statement said Keib expressed his regret over what he
said were the negative positions of most oil companies operating
in Libya during the revolt against Gaddafi.
It also quoted Scaroni as saying "the company's activity
would go back to normal by next June."