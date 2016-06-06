By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, June 6 Britain on Monday
proposed expanding a United Nations Security Council mandate for
a European naval operation to allow it to crack down on arms
smuggling in the high seas off war-torn Libya, though Russia
voiced concerns about the idea.
Britain circulated a draft resolution to approve the measure
to the 15-member council, diplomats said. In October, the
council authorized the European naval operation to seize and
dispose of boats operated by human traffickers.
"Now once again, we are asking this council to adopt a
resolution on authorizing Operation Sophia to enforce the U.N.
arms embargo on the high seas off the coast of Libya," European
Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told the council.
"I can only hope that this council will once again do the
right thing and help us make the Mediterranean a safer place for
everyone," she said.
The U.N. Security Council imposed an arms embargo on Libya
in 2011 when former leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces cracked down
on pro-democracy protesters. Libya's government is allowed to
import arms with approval of the council's sanctions committee.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said that Moscow was
not opposed to allowing the European naval operation to search
vessels for illicit weapons but that "we need to be very careful
about it."
"Everything must be done in a way which does not create any
suspicions among any of the Libyan parties," Churkin told
reporters.
The fall of Gaddafi in 2011 sparked chaos with two competing
governments backed by militias scrambling for control of the
oil-producing country. A power vacuum has allowed Islamic State
militants to gain a foothold.
A U.N.-backed unity government formed earlier this year is
seen by western states as the best hope for uniting Libya's many
political factions.
Churkin said he valued the work done by the EU's Operation
Sophia to save the lives of migrants trying to cross the
Mediterranean, but noted that this year more people had drowned
than in the same period last year.
"The legitimate question arises - how suitable is it in this
situation to broaden the mandate of the Sophia operation with
additional, while important, oversight functions over the
illegal flows of weapons?" he asked the council.
This year nearly 50,000 migrants have arrived in Italy from
North Africa, according to the International Organization for
Migration, while some 2,000 have died trying.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Tom Brown)