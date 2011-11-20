Nov 20 A spokesman for Libya's interim
Here is a timeline of the civil war in Libya.
Feb. 15/16, 2011 - The arrest of human rights activist Fethi
Tarbel starts a riot in Benghazi.
Feb. 24 - Anti-government militias take control of central
coastal city of Misrata after evicting forces loyal to Gaddafi.
Feb. 26 - The U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on
Gaddafi and his family, and refers the crackdown on rebels to
the International Criminal Court.
Feb. 28 - EU governments approve sanctions against Gaddafi
and his closest advisers.
March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) in
Benghazi declares itself Libya's sole representative.
March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorise a
no-fly zone over Libya and military action - to protect
civilians against Gaddafi's army.
March 19 - The first air strikes halt the advance of
Gaddafi's forces on Benghazi and target Libya's air defences.
April 30 - A NATO missile attack on a house in Tripoli kills
Gaddafi's youngest son and three grandchildren, his government
says.
June 27 - The International Criminal Court issues arrest
warrants for Gaddafi, his son Saif al-Islam and intelligence
chief Abdullah al-Senussi on charges of crimes against humanity.
Aug. 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli with little resistance.
Gaddafi makes audio addresses over state television calling on
Libyans to fight off the rebel "rats".
Aug. 23 - The rebels overrun Gaddafi's fortified Bab
al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, trashing the symbols of his
rule.
Aug. 29 - Gaddafi's wife, his daughter Aisha and two of his
sons enter Algeria.
Sept. 1 - Libya's interim rulers meet world leaders at a
conference in Paris to discuss reshaping Libya. Gaddafi, on the
42nd anniversary of his coming to power, urges his supporters to
fight on.
Sept. 8 - Interim prime minister Mahmoud Jibril arrives in
Tripoli on his first visit since it was taken by his forces.
Sept. 11 - Libya starts producing oil again. Niger says
Gaddafi's son Saadi has arrived there.
Sept. 13 - Interim government chief Mustafa Abdel Jalil
makes his first speech in Tripoli to a crowd of about 10,000.
Sept. 15 - France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Britain's David
Cameron land in Libya to a heroes' welcome.
Sept. 16 - The U.N. Security Council eases sanctions on
Libya, including on its national oil company and central bank.
The U.N. General Assembly approves a request to accredit interim
government envoys as Libya's sole representatives at the United
Nations, effectively recognising the NTC.
Sept. 20 - U.S. President Barack Obama calls for the last of
Gaddafi's loyalist forces to surrender as he announces the
return of the U.S. ambassador to Tripoli. Gaddafi taunts NATO in
a speech broadcast by Syrian-based Arrai television station.
Sept. 21 - The interim rulers say they have captured most of
Sabha, one of three main towns where Gaddafi loyalists have been
holding out since the fall of Tripoli. Gaddafi's birthplace
Sirte and the town of Bani Walid continue to resist.
Sept. 25 - The first Libyan crude oil to be shipped in
months sails from the eastern port of Marsa el Hariga for Italy.
Sept. 27 - NATO says Libya's interim rulers have taken full
control of the country's stockpile of chemical weapons and
nuclear material.
Oct. 12 - Government fighters capture Gaddafi's son
Mo'tassim after he tried to escape Sirte.
Oct. 13 - NTC forces say they have control of the whole of
Sirte except neighbourhood 'Number Two' where Gaddafi forces are
surrounded.
Oct. 14 - Gunfights break out in Tripoli between Gaddafi
supporters and NTC forces, the first sign of armed resistance to
the new government.
Oct. 17 - NTC forces celebrate the capture of Bani Walid,
one of the final bastions of Gaddafi loyalists.
-- A Syrian television station confirms Gaddafi's son Khamis
was killed in fighting southeast of Tripoli on Aug. 29.
Oct. 18 - U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton arrives in
Libya on an unannounced visit, urges militias to unite.
Oct. 20 - Gaddafi is captured and killed as NTC fighters
take his hometown Sirte, ending a two-month siege. An NTC
official says Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim is dead.
Oct. 21 - Gaddafi's body lies in an old meat store, viewed
by hundreds of onlookers, as arguments over a burial, and his
killing after being captured, dog efforts by Libya's new leaders
to make a formal start on a new era of democracy.
Oct. 22 - Libya's outgoing premier says the coming days pose
a crucial test of resolve for the new men of power.
Oct 23 - Libya declares the liberation of the nation. "We
declare to the whole world that we have liberated our beloved
country, with its cities, villages, hill-tops, mountains,
deserts and skies," an NTC official says.
Oct. 25 - Final Islamic prayers are said over the body of
Gaddafi by his cleric, Khaled Tantoush, who was arrested with
him. Afterwards, two trusted NTC officials are handed the bodies
of Gaddafi and Mo'tassim and they are buried deep in the Sahara
desert in a secret place, the NTC says.
Oct. 31 - Little-known academic Abdul Raheem al-Keeb is
elected as the new interim prime minister.
Nov. 19 - Saif al-Islam is arrested with several bodyguards
near the town of Obari by fighters based in the western mountain
town of Zintan, the interim justice minister says.
Nov. 20 - A spokesman for the interim administration said
local officials in Sabha had confirmed the capture on Sunday of
Senussi. Both Senussi and Saif were indicted for crimes against
humanity by the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
