By Omar al-Mosmari
BENGHAZI, Sept 2 A Libyan intelligence officer
was killed and another wounded on Sunday when their car exploded
in Benghazi, Libya's second largest city, a security spokesman
said.
A bomb planted in the car, which belonged to one of the
officers, was remotely detonated when the two got into the
vehicle in a busy shopping district in Benghazi, Supreme
Security Committee spokesman Abdel Moneim al-Hurr told Reuters.
Hurr had earlier said that a bomb had exploded killing the
driver of a car who was carrying the device and that a passenger
was wounded and taken to hospital.
But he later said the two men in the car had been the target
of the explosion and that they were both intelligence officers.
A Reuters journalist saw parts of a body inside the wrecked
car. The street was closed off by dozens of police and military
officials.
The Libyan government is struggling to control a myriad of
armed individuals and militias that gained power during an armed
conflict that ousted Muammar Gaddafi last year. Benghazi was the
birthplace of the revolt.
Gamal Abdel-Nasser is the largest and busiest street in
Benghazi, home to many shops, cafes and restaurants. It is also
close to one of the city's busiest hotels, the Tebesty.
Benghazi has been hit by several bombings and attack this
year on international convoys and organisations as well as some
Western missions.