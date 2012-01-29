By Oliver Holmes
| TRIPOLI
TRIPOLI Jan 29 French airline carrier
Aigle Azur is to start biweekly passenger flights between Paris
and the Libyan capital of Tripoli in March, the company's
president Arezki Idjerouidene told Reuters on Sunday.
"We have been working on opening this route since 2009,"
Idjerouidene said, adding that flights will start on March 27th.
Idjerouidene said he had submitted a formal request for air
traffic rights to the Libyan civil aviation authority, who had
agreed, and was now waiting for written confirmation.
Aigle Anzur operates domestic flights in France and
international services to North Africa. Idjerouidene was part of
a French business delegation to Libya fronted by France's
secretary of state for transport Thierry Mariani who said he was
there to renew existing business contracts.
"France has a historical connection with Libya. Before the
revolution, French companies were working on the construction
and maintenance of three airports in Libya: Tripoli, Benghazi
and Saba," he told Reuters.
"We want to continue our involvement," he added.
Libya is reeling from a year of civil war that toppled and
killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Since the revolution,
the interim government has decided to reassess all foreign
business contracts.
