By Ulf Laessing
| TRIPOLI
TRIPOLI Nov 6 Payments problems, chaos and
corruption are hampering Libyan importers from making big deals
to buy wheat, another setback as the country spins out of
control two years after dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled by
rebels and NATO warplanes.
In the latest disruption, the biggest wheat importer Mahatan
Tripoli, which supplies most of the capital's bread, says it may
have to put off its next major wheat purchase unless the state
starts paying it nearly $100 million owed for previous imports.
For months, rogue militia members have disrupted Libya's oil
exports, the main source of funding for a state that feeds its
six million people with subsidised bread handed out for as
little as 2 U.S. cents a loaf.
There are no signs of food shortages - quite the opposite:
bread is still plentiful and cheap. But global grain traders say
big Libyan buyers are now having difficulty arranging import
deals. Exporters abroad are worried about being paid on time,
and about the additional risks of unloading ships in chaotic
ports where armed militia members run rampant.
The chairman of Matahan Tripoli, which buys wheat on
international markets and sells flour and other processed foods
to the state's subsidised distribution system, said the
government owed it $96.7 million.
"If we don't get paid within two weeks then we don't have
the funds to open new credit letters and make purchases again,"
Mustafa Abdel-Majid Idris told Reuters.
Without the state funds, the formerly state-owned milling
firm would have to delay an order of 50,000 tonnes of wheat,
intended to help feed the capital for three months, Idris said.
The Libyan government insists the country will not have
trouble financing its imports. Economy Minister Mustafa Abu
Fanas told Reuters Libya would sort out any tender problems of
private importers.
"We monitor and control the private sector if there are any
problems to facilitate trade exchange through our economic
relations...and fix some problems imports face," he said.
But in a country where the prime minister was abducted last
month by gun-toting militia members, the government's ability to
deliver on its promises is always in doubt.
Under a system that has grown far less centralised since the
civil war that toppled Gaddafi, Libya's state no longer imports
huge quantities of wheat itself, but instead mostly pays for
around 35 private milling firms to do the importing.
The largest is Matahan Tripoli, which was owned by the state
under Gaddafi and milled about 40 percent of Libya's imported
wheat, supplying the capital with pasta, semolina, animal feed
and other products as well as flour for subsidised bakeries. It
is now a private firm.
Idriss said the government had promised to pay for private
companies to import even more wheat than usual this year and was
now having difficulty meeting those pledges.
"They opened many credit letters because they were worried
people might be dying of hunger," he said. "Now the state is
obliged to pay what it has contracted... It now faces
difficulties to solve the problem."
He said the rise in the number of contracted tenders would
force the government to spend some 1.5 billion Libyan dinars
($1.21 billion) on bread subsidies this year, 500 million dinars
more than it usually pays.
Foreign trade and shipping sources say some exporters have
become more reluctant to deal with Libya. Cargoes shipped to
Libya have been smaller sized in recent months.
"The overall climate there is chaotic. You are seeing more
wariness from the international trade to get involved in
commodities deals," said a Middle East-based trade source.
"There are also payment issues and letters of credit are
taking a long time to be opened. There is also the country risk
and the discharge and demurrage risk," the Middle East trade
source said. Demurrage refers to costs that shippers can face if
unloading cargo is unexpectedly delayed.
ROGUE MILITIAS
Since Gaddafi was deposed in the only one of the "Arab
Spring" revolts that drew in major Western military involvement,
Libya's central government has failed to tame rogue militias or
bring security to the country.
Unlike poorer Arab states that saw revolts in 2011, Libya's
oil wealth allows it to guarantee a decent quality of life to
most of its comparatively small population. But it also means
the public depends on the unravelling state for food and jobs.
The situation worsened sharply this summer when militias
managed to block most oil exports at ports, cutting off the
government's main source of revenue.
While the central bank has built up sizable reserves from
oil sales, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said last month the
opposition in parliament was deliberately blocking budget
payments in a bid to bring down his government.
A European trader said he believed Libya still had enough
funds to pay for food imports, but corruption and confusion were
making it impossible to strike big deals.
"I think the problems are with the governmental chaos and
the rising corruption this is in turn creating rather than lack
of money. I think money is available but the government is
hardly functioning in some regions and cannot pay it out.
"The lack of supervision and uncertainty means corruption is
becoming endemic. It is a nightmare trying to do business with
the government."
Another European trader said the situation appeared to be
more difficult in western Libya near the capital Tripoli than in
the east, where the main mill for the city of Benghazi succeeded
in buying 50,000 tonnes of wheat last week.
"In my view the Tripoli agencies are almost at a standstill.
The Benghazi agency did buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat but naturally
there are concerns it will actually be paid for. I would expect
the Benghazi agency to pay."
WEANING PUBLIC
Ultimately, Libya's government may have to wean the public
off such lavish subsidies, which provide bread so cheaply that
the authorities believe 40 percent of it is simply wasted.
Forty bread loaves cost only as much as a single can of
Coca-Cola. Libyans sometimes feed bread to their animals. Much
of it is tossed in the bin.
"Few people buy fewer than ten loaves," said Massoud
Gampalo, who runs a busy Tripoli bakery, describing customers
who load up plastic bags with cheap bread. While he was talking
a customer stuffed some 50 small baguettes into a box.
Libya imported a staggering 1.8 million tonnes of wheat last
year - nearly six kilos per person per week. Data from the
International Grains Council predicts imports falling slightly
to 1.7 million tonnes this year.
Some of the subsidised wheat is diverted through corruption
or smuggled to neighbouring countries for sale at market prices.
In a desert country with only a small strip of fertile land
along the coast, domestic production is meagre.
It is expected to total just 100,000 tonnes this year, down
from 260,000 in 2010, largely due to power cuts and damage to
machinery from the 2011 war, said Ali Ahmed Ruhuma, head of the
wheat production authority.
($1 = 1.2440 Libyan dinars)
