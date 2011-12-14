TRIPOLI Dec 14 France will release 230 million euros ($300 million) in frozen assets to Libya's new authorities in the next few days, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on a visit to Tripoli on Wednesday.

"We are sure that the frozen amount belongs to the Libyan people. France will release 230 million euros in the next few days and we are going to work with our partners in the Security Council to unfreeze the (remaining) Libyan assets," Juppe, speaking through an interpreter, told a news conference.