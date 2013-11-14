* Militants linked to al Qaeda using southern Libya as base
* France has already agreed to train Libyan police
* Region hit by spillover from Mali war and fall of Gaddafi
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT, Nov 14 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said on Thursday France was considering giving Libya more
aid in counter-terrorism, including training more police.
Two years after a NATO-backed revolt ousted Muammar Gaddafi,
Libya's government is struggling to control rival militias and
al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants who are using lawless
southern Libya as a base.
Fabius said the French military presence in Libya's
neighbour Mali was needed to help the region. Militants have
threatened to attack French interests since Paris sent troops
into the country this year.
France has already agreed to train 1,000 Libyan police in
counter-terrorism and plans to train another 1,500, Fabius said
on the sidelines of a regional border security conference in the
Moroccan capital Rabat.
He told Reuters France was considering an "important" amount
of further aid and training for Libya but would not give details
of how much.
"Unfortunately, terrorism is increasing in the Maghreb and
the Sahel regions. Obviously, those countries are the first to
be concerned, but we are too," Fabius said.
"Our action in Mali was so spectacular, but we need to
continue to be there for the Malians, the Libyans and the whole
region. It is too important for us."
The Rabat conference aims to create a regional unit to
exchange intelligence information and warnings about threats.
The secretariat of the unit is to be formed in a meeting in
Libya in the next two months. The summit participants also plan
to create a centre in Rabat where officers from countries in the
region can be trained in border surveillance.
Since the French intervention in Mali, southern Libya's vast
deserts have become a haven for al Qaeda fighters who fled
across Mali's border from French forces.
A French priest was kidnapped in northern Cameroon on
Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry said. No group claimed
responsibility but French citizens have been seen as targets
since the Mali operation.
THREATS TO FRANCE
Islamist militants tied to veteran Algerian fighter Mokhtar
Belmokhtar in January launched an attack on Algeria's Amenas gas
plant from outposts in Libya. Nearly 40 foreign contractors were
killed in that attack.
Belmokhtar's fighters have since joined forces with the
Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa or MUJWA, which was
scattered this year by the French offensive in Mali.
The Algerian claimed his fighters carried out an attack on a
French mine in Niger in May and has threatened to attack more
French assets.
Libya's neighbour Tunisia also says Tunisian militants have
taken advantage of Libya's chaos to get training and arms. A
suicide bomber blew himself up at a Tunisian beach resort last
month in the first such attack for a decade.
NATO is to advise Libya on strengthening its security forces
and countering militias, amid fears of a slide into anarchy.
"In the south there are many terrorist groups such as al
Qaeda, Ansar al-Sharia and others," Libya's Foreign Minister
Mohammed Abdelaziz told reporters.
"We are trying to build an intelligence service and exchange
information with our partners to help us to take control."
