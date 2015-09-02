LONDON, Sept 2 A row between Libya's two rival
governments over control of the $67 billion Libyan Investment
Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, has escalated
with one of the would-be chairmen asking a London court to
settle the dispute.
Libya is torn between two governments, one based in Tripoli
and the second in the east of the country, which have appointed
different heads of various institutions, including the LIA, part
of the chaos four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Hassan Bouhadi, LIA chairman from the internationally
recognised government based in eastern Libya, said he had
initiated proceedings in the London Commercial Court to
determine who has the authority to appoint a board of directors
to manage the fund's UK-based assets.
Bouhadi said in a statement that clarity over control of the
fund "must be laid to rest as soon as is practically possible,"
and that an application is likely to be heard in the English
courts early next year.
Bouhadi's Tripoli-based rival, AbdulMagid Breish, once the
undisputed chairman of the fund who says he was reinstated by a
Libyan court after temporarily stepping aside amid a legal
challenge, said he was "disappointed" by the move, and said it
was "contrary to the spirit of the U.N. process" currently
underway between Libya's rival rulers.
Breish is part of a rival administration which seized
Tripoli a year ago with the help of an armed group by expelling
the official premier to the east.
Part of the LIA's foreign assets were frozen by Western
countries and the U.N. during the 2011 uprising to prevent
Gaddafi officials getting access to funds or as part of
investigations into corruption.
The U.N. is planning a new round of talks this week in
Geneva to persuade the warring factions to form a national unity
government as a way out of Libya's crisis.
