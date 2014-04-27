TRIPOLI, April 27 The son of late Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi and dozens of former government officials
appeared in a Tripoli court on Sunday to face charges ranging
from war crimes to corruption, in a major test of the state's
commitment to the rule of law.
Saif al-Islam, the most prominent of Gaddafi's sons,
appeared via video-link, smiling and looking confident, from the
western town of Zintan where he has been held since his capture
by former rebels who refuse to hand him over to Tripoli.
The late ruler's former spy chief Abdullah al-Senussi was
among the former senior aides waiting in blue jumpsuits to hear
charges against them.
Libya has struggled to establish basic institutions and rule
of law since the end of Gaddafi's four-decade one-man rule in
2011, with brigades of militias and former rebels challenging
the authority of the weak central government.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Patrick Markey and Lynne
O'Donnell)