* Saif appears in video-link before court
* Defendants claim little access to lawyers
* Trial seen as test of democracy transition
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, April 27 The son of late Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi appeared via video-link on Sunday with 22 others
to hear charges in a Tripoli court ranging from war crimes to
corruption in a major test of whether the state can implement
the rule of law.
Saif al-Islam, the most high-profile of Gaddafi's seven
sons, smiled and looked confident on the link-up from a jail in
the western town of Zintan where he has been held since he was
captured by former rebels.
The rebels refuse to hand Saif over, saying they do not
trust the government to ensure he won't escape, but have agreed
to have him tried in a government court.
Twenty-two former Gaddafi officials were present in the
court inside the heavily guarded Al-Hadba prison, including
former spy chief Abdullah al-Senussi. Eight others joined via
videolink from the western city of Misrata.
The judge took about 20 minutes to read out the charges,
accusing the defendants of giving orders to arm militias and
kill peaceful protesters and locking up thousands of political
opponents. They are also charged with ordering power cuts to
rebel-held cities and damaging oil facilities during the
eight-month uprising against Gaddafi in 2011.
Libya has struggled to establish basic institutions and the
rule of law since Gaddafi's four-decade one-man rule ended in
2011, with brigades of militias and former rebels challenging
the authority of the weak central government.
The International Criminal Court and other human rights
organizations worry about the fairness of Libya's justice system
although the government won the right last year to try Gaddafi's
former spy chief at home instead of at the ICC in The Hague.
COMPLAINTS
When the judge asked Saif, once seen as Gaddafi's heir,
whether he had a lawyer present to defend him he said twice:
"It's with God."
The court later decided to appoint a lawyer for him.
If convicted, some of the defendants could face the death
penalty. It was not clear how - or if - the rebels would execute
such a verdict.
Several defendants, including Senussi, complained they had
not been given enough access to lawyers. "I want a non-Libyan
lawyer," said the once corpulent Senussi, who appeared to have
shrunk after more than a year in prison. "I want justice."
Several lawyers complained they had not been able to spend
enough time with defendants or get copies of the formal charges.
The judge later ordered the state prosecutors to give them
copies.
Others in the dock included Gaddafi-era prime minister
Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi, former foreign minister Abdul Ati
al-Obeidi and ex-intelligence chief Buzeid Dorda.
Saadi Gaddafi, known as a playboy with a brief career in
professional soccer who was extradited to Libya from Niger in
early March, did not appear in court because prosecutors have
yet to complete the investigation against him.
The court adjourned the session until May 11 after rejecting
petitions from lawyers to release several defendants.
In a new sign of growing influence of Islamists since
Gaddafi's fall, officials allowed female reporters into the
courthouse only after they had put on a headscarf as sign of
modesty.
Tripoli has been mostly spared rampant crime in other parts
of the country. But on Sunday gunmen attacked a van belonging to
a commercial bank with rocket-propelled grenades, robbing $5
million and snatching two employees, banking officials said.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Patrick Markey, Lynne
O'Donnell and Sonya Hepinstall)