(Corrects headline to read "adjourned")
TRIPOLI Nov 1 The son of deposed Libyan
strongman Muammar Gaddafi appeared in a Tripoli court on Sunday
to face charges of murdering a football player and other crimes
before the 2011 revolution that ended his father's rule.
The judge adjoined proceedings against Saadi Gaddafi, who
was extradited from Niger last year, until Dec. 6 after his
attorney asked for more time to examine the case against him and
to have access to military prosecutor documents.
Saadi, dressed in light blue prison garb, sat inside a black
caged area of the courtroom.
In July a Tripoli court sentenced another of Gaddafi's sons
Saif al-Islam and eight other former officials to death for
crimes committed during the 2011 uprising against his father,
who was later killed by rebels.
The sentences have not been carried out although the men,
including Gaddafi's ex-spy chief, are in jail. Since his capture
after the 2011 uprising, Saif himself has been held by forces in
the western city of Zintan by a faction beyond central
government control.
In August, state prosecutors had also said they were
investigating a video that appears to show guards beating Saadi.
The video's authenticity could not be independently verified.
Since Gaddafi's fall, Libya has fallen into turmoil, with
two rival governments and their allied armed factions fighting
for control of the country and its oil resources. U.N. talks
have so far failed to end the crisis.
