TRIPOLI Oct 1 Libyan protesters have shut down
a gas pumping station supplying a facility jointly run with
Italy's ENI, reducing exports to Italy, Libyan
officials and operating companies said on Tuesday.
Italy, which relies heavily on gas for electricity
generation, gets most of its gas from Algeria and Russia but
Libya is also an important factor in its supply chain.
The affected field feeds the Greenstream pipeline to Sicily,
and gas flows into Italy from Libya halved on Monday from normal
volumes, data on the website of Italian gas transport operator
Snam showed.
The data showed import flows on Greenstream were around 8.5
million cubic metres compared with shipper requests for 18 mcm,
which would make up around 10 percent of Italy's daily demand.
Protesters from Libya's Amazigh minority demanding more
rights shut down the Nalut pumping station in the Wafa gasfield,
the largest gasfield in western Libya that feeds the Mellitah
complex southwest of Tripoli, according to an ENI source and a
Libyan oil official.
Libya is already struggling to end protests at its eastern
oilfields for the past two months that have cut its crude output
to around 650,000 barrels per day in the worst disruption since
its 2011 revolution.
