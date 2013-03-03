U.S. ULSD FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES AFTER EIA DATA SHOWS SURPRISE BUILD IN INVENTORIES
TRIPOLI, March 3 Gas exports to Italy from the Mellitah complex in northwestern Libya have been suspended since Saturday following clashes between militias in the area, an official at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.
"Gas exports have been completely halted," Mustafa Sunalla, an NOC deputy chairman said on Sunday.
Mellitah is a joint venture between the NOC and Italy's Eni .
BRUSSELS, June 1 The European Union said on Thursday it had made its position on climate change clear and was not engaged in last-minute lobbying of the Trump administration to keep the United States aboard the Paris climate accord.