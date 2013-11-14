TRIPOLI Nov 14 Libya's state power company said a protest at an oil and gas complex that has cut gas supplies had started hitting its electricity network, state news agency Lana said on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, Members of the Amazigh, or Berber, minority, seized the Mellitah complex, operated by Italy's ENI and the state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC), and halted gas and oil exports in support of demands for more political rights.

Libya's public power company urged authorities to take "urgent measures" to end what it called a crisis because its network was facing an "extreme power reduction," Lana said.

"A halt in gas supplies used for power generation from the Mellitah oil and gas complex is reducing the capacity of the power network in the western region," the company said.

A senior Mellitah official declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. NOC was not immediately available for comment.

The protesters camping out at the port located 100 km west of Tripoli have said they would allow occasional tanker loadings of condensate to prevent a total shutdown of the complex.

But oil officials say production will to have stop once storage at the port reaches capacity. NOC this week cut oil production at the southwestern El Feel oilfield feeding Mellitah to 18,000 barrels a day, down from its 130,000 bpd capacity.

The Amazigh are demanding that their language rights be guaranteed by the constitution, adding to the challenges faced by Prime Minister Ali Zeidan, who is facing similar protests in the east and opposition from Islamists in parliament.

Libya's government is struggling to cope with protesters who have taken over eastern oil ports and a western terminal to bolster demands for more rights or better conditions, which has also contributed to reduced energy exports. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Eric Walsh)