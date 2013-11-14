TRIPOLI Nov 14 Libya's state power company said
a protest at an oil and gas complex that has cut gas supplies
had started hitting its electricity network, state news agency
Lana said on Thursday.
Two weeks ago, Members of the Amazigh, or Berber, minority,
seized the Mellitah complex, operated by Italy's ENI and
the state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC), and halted gas and oil
exports in support of demands for more political rights.
Libya's public power company urged authorities to take
"urgent measures" to end what it called a crisis because its
network was facing an "extreme power reduction," Lana said.
"A halt in gas supplies used for power generation from the
Mellitah oil and gas complex is reducing the capacity of the
power network in the western region," the company said.
A senior Mellitah official declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters. NOC was not immediately available for
comment.
The protesters camping out at the port located 100 km west
of Tripoli have said they would allow occasional tanker loadings
of condensate to prevent a total shutdown of the complex.
But oil officials say production will to have stop once
storage at the port reaches capacity. NOC this week cut oil
production at the southwestern El Feel oilfield feeding Mellitah
to 18,000 barrels a day, down from its 130,000 bpd capacity.
The Amazigh are demanding that their language rights be
guaranteed by the constitution, adding to the challenges faced
by Prime Minister Ali Zeidan, who is facing similar protests in
the east and opposition from Islamists in parliament.
Libya's government is struggling to cope with protesters who
have taken over eastern oil ports and a western terminal to
bolster demands for more rights or better conditions, which has
also contributed to reduced energy exports.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Eric Walsh)