By Michael Shields and Alex Lawler
VIENNA May 13 Spat at in public by a fellow
Libyan who called him a thief, watching his back on long walks
through Vienna, eating poorly; Muammar Gaddafi's fugitive oil
supremo was a troubled man in the months before he was found
drowned in the Danube two weeks ago.
Just whom, or what, Shokri Ghanem feared may hold a key to
his mysterious sudden death, just as he was under mounting
pressure to reveal what he knew of suspect deals with foreign
oil buyers that made billionaires of the late dictator's family.
Ghanem, a former prime minister who ran Libya's oil industry
until he fled during last year's civil war, was in negotiations
when he died with the victorious former rebels to give evidence,
a source close to those discussions in Tripoli told Reuters.
But Ghanem himself told Reuters in December, two months
after Gaddafi was killed and shortly after his son Saif al-Islam
was arrested, that he feared returning to Tripoli: "One man they
were interviewing, they threw him out of the window," he said.
Sitting in a Vienna hotel lobby, one eye on the door,
fidgeting with his mobile phones and showing little of the easy
charm and wit that made him many friends, he added: "If you're
successful, there's always someone who wants to try to get you."
Libyan Prosecutor General Abdelaziz al-Hasadi told Reuters
on May 2 that he had a warrant for Ghanem to be "brought in".
But the oilman was regarded as a witness not a suspect, at least
for the time being, would not necessarily be imprisoned and,
Hasadi said, the warrant did not have force internationally.
As the holder of a European passport, Ghanem need also have
had little fear of a rapid extradition to a country lacking a
stable legal system - among his grateful energy clients, Silvio
Berlusconi's government granted him Italian citizenship under a
presidential decree published in December 2008.
The Libyan government, struggling still to impose order on a
country where rival militias hold great sway, has said little of
the case beyond expressing surprise and noting, however, that
Austrian police had found no evidence yet of any crime.
Police, and Ghanem's family, say the Vienna murder squad has
found nothing to contradict their view that the 69-year-old was
probably taken ill, perhaps by a heart attack, while walking
along the river near his home after dawn on Sunday, April 29 -
though tests for toxins may take weeks yet to complete.
Yet since Ghanem died, dozens of conversations with family
friends, neighbours, former colleagues in Tripoli and officials
who knew Ghanem through the three decades he was a senior figure
at OPEC headquarters in Vienna, have built up a picture of man
who was under mounting stress and concerned for his wellbeing.
"DEPRESSED"
One saw him recently flanked by bodyguards, though he gave
up police protection soon after he fled Libya for a city where
he felt at home and where he began a new business. Others spoke
of his ostracism by a Libyan expatriate community that once held
him in some esteem but now felt free to denounce him as a stooge
of a corrupt regime; an incident at Vienna airport this year,
when a Libyan spat on him, bruised his spirit, friends said.
"He seemed depressed of late," said one man who worked with
Ghanem in Libya and kept in touch. "He wasn't eating properly."
Like most friends who spoke of him, he did not want to be named.
An oil industry colleague who had coffee with Ghanem last
month also found him anxious - notably over the Libyan
government's summons for him to testify about dubious deals: "He
was very sad about this," he said. "He was under great stress."
Did that lead to a seizure which caused him to fall into the
river? Or become so intolerable that Ghanem, a non-swimmer, took
his own life by jumping in? Or did the stress betray a fear that
powerful interests might silence him forever with a deadly push?
Police found no suicide note and accidental drowning seems,
to some, a freakish coincidence. So it may be no surprise that
in a city steeped in international intrigue, from the cinematic
Cold War underworld of "The Third Man" to Carlos the Jackal's
OPEC hostage taking of 1975, talk of murder dies hard:
"It was a professionally executed crime," concluded Noman
Benotman, a prominent Libyan analyst and long-time opponent of
Gaddafi who conceded he lacked any hard evidence. "It is the
global energy mafia. It's to do with corruption, secret deals.
People wanted to make sure he is not around any more to talk."
CONFIDANT
Ghanem, who took a doctorate at Boston and won international
respect as OPEC's head of research in the 1990s, befriended Saif
al-Islam when the younger Gaddafi studied in Vienna. Friends say
Ghanem worked on the son's dissertation. He was then summoned to
be Libyan economy minister in 2001 and was prime minister from
2003. At the time, Saif al-Islam was leading efforts to exploit
new oil export markets opened by a lifting of Western sanctions.
That intimacy with the Gaddafis, who made Ghanem chairman of
the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in 2006, gave him influence
and possibly wealth - though there was little showy in the life
he led in his last year, taking long walks, riding streetcars,
meeting old friends for coffee and watching films and soccer on
television with his youngest daughter Aya at the spacious, 20th
floor apartment he owned near Vienna's United Nations complex.
But life with the Gaddafis also brought troubles for a man
widely seen abroad as a competent and honest technocrat; he
resigned from the NOC in 2009, in protest, colleagues and
diplomats say, at demands from the Gaddafi clan, for cash. Yet
he swallowed his pride and quickly returned to work, quitting
again only last May as rebel forces drove across the desert.
What Ghanem knew about the Gaddafis' alleged use of the NOC
as a private bank and of the whereabouts of billions in untraced
money would be valuable to prosecutors trying Saif al-Islam and
others, and might have brought cash back to state coffers.
For those who suspect shadowy figures, from fugitive Gaddafi
clansmen to Italian mafiosi, of seeking to silence Ghanem, his
apparent willingness to talk may have influenced his demeanour.
Amer Albayati, an Iraqi writer and neighbour who would take
walks with Ghanem, said he was wary: "Whenever he saw Arab men
he got very cautious." Albayati mimed for Reuters how Ghanem
would at times stop and slouch against a tree - letting him see
who was around, without overtly looking back over his shoulder.
Others, however, offer less melodramatic insights; Nihal
Goonewardene, a Washington-based friend since graduate school
days at Tufts University, said that some days before Ghanem died
he had told a mutual friend that he had undergone medical tests
and was concerned about getting bad results.
Daughter Aya, who is in her 20s, told police her father felt
unwell as they watched television on the night before he died.
Others cite inner mental anguish that might have turned
suicidal, highlighting the incident when a fellow expatriate
accused Ghanem of robbing their country: "He had a run-in with
someone at the airport two months ago, who called him a thief,"
one family friend said. Another called it a turning point for
Ghanem: "Earlier it was all red carpets, highlights and glamour.
It was a U-turn after he got spat on. He withdrew into himself."
Others found that hard to believe. He remained a regular at
the Intercontinental Hotel, the hub for OPEC movers and shakers,
holding meetings and registering a company, Petrofin GmbH, on
March 7 that was to host a consultancy run by Ghanem and three
former OPEC oil ministers, from Nigeria, Iraq and Algeria.
The 1982 murder dressed as suicide of Vatican businessman
Roberto Calvi, "God's banker", found hanged from a Thames bridge
after falling foul of the mafia, has helped sustain scepticism
among those wary of ruling out foul play in Ghanem's death.
"All of us, we keep taking for hours about this. Everybody
has his theory," said one friend who said he first thought of a
heart attack but now was not so sure Ghanem had not been killed.
"Nothing has convinced me yet," he said. "It is a mystery."
(Additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Ali Shuaib
in Tripoli and William Maclean in London; Writing by Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Alix Freedman)