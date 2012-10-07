TRIPOLI Libya's prime minister named 10 new ministers on Sunday to run the country for the next six months, days after he was forced to withdraw his previous cabinet in the face of protests.

The problem of forming a viable government in Libya underscores the huge challenges facing the major oil and gas exporter as it seeks to emerge from the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi last year.

Prime Minister Mustafa Abushagur's new cabinet now needs to be approved by the national congress on Sunday. If it is not, he will be forced to step down.

"I have put a vision for a new government that will try to solve the obstacles of this country for the next six months," Abushagur told the national congress on Sunday.

His original list announced last week included 29 ministries but faced protests from the national congress as well as the public saying it was not representative of the country.

Between 100 and 150 demonstrators from the western town of Zawiyah stormed the national congress on Thursday.

The original list included many unknown figures, including the proposed oil minister, Mabrouk Issa Abu Harroura. It was also said to include several members of the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. There were also no candidates from the liberal National Forces Alliance.

Abushagur was then given 72 hours to name a new government.

"The first list was not successful, it had some mistakes, and I was prepared to fix it," he told the national congress on Sunday. "Some political entities that demanded certain positions began to discuss a vote of no-confidence."

The new list includes a number of known officials including an ex-military chief from the eastern city of Benghazi in the role of defence minister.

The ministers named included those for education, health, finance, housing and employment, local government and national reconciliation, but did not include an oil minister.

Abushagur's spokesman Mohamed al-Akarai said the oil ministry will be discussed after six-months when the prime minister will re-evaluate the cabinet.

"The oil file will be handled by the National Oil Corporation until after the evaluation in six months," he said.