TRIPOLI Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni on Sunday handed in his resignation to the parliament saying he had faced threats and could not continue just weeks after he was appointed to the post.

In a letter sent to the General National Congress and published on the government website, Thinni said he and his family had been victim of a "cowardly attack" and he could not "accept to see any violence because of my position".

He was appointed earlier this month as interim prime minister with a mandate of just weeks. It was extended by the GNC last week on the condition he formed a new government in an attempt to bring some stability to Libya.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Patrick Markey)