Nov 24 Libya inaugurated an interim
government on Thursday that must lead a country still reeling
from a civil war that toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi to
elections in seven months' time.
Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib and 18 members of his new
cabinet were sworn in by National Transitional Council (NTC)
chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil, each taking their turn to pledge
allegiance to Libya with one hand placed on the Koran, the
Muslim holy book.
The inauguration took place two days after the NTC named a
cabinet favouring appointees who will soothe rivalries between
regional factions.
Ministers were reserved about their plans for the upcoming
weeks but several gave hints as to how the country will be run.
Foreign Minister Ashour Bin Hayal, from the eastern city of
Derna, told Reuters that he plans to meet with "friends" who
supported the revolution but said it was too soon to say if
countries that did not openly support the uprising, such as
Russia and China, will be snubbed.
Planning Minister Aisa al-Tuwajar said the government will
ask for help from other countries and private organisations to
prepare the country for nationwide elections in several months
to form a national assembly that will then be given a year to
draw up a new constitution before a parliamentary poll.
Six cabinet members, including Defence Minister Osama
al-Juwali and Oil Minister Abdurrahim Ben Yazza did not attend
but were due to be sworn in at a later date.
Five Amazigh, or Berber, members of the NTC boycotted the
ceremony in protest that their ethnic group was not give more
ministerial positions.
On Wednesday, a group calling itself the Libyan Amazigh
Congress said in a statement it was suspending all relations
with the NTC in protest at the choice of cabinet ministers.
The Amazigh suffered persecution under Gaddafi and are
pressing for greater recognition for their language and culture
in the new Libya.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)