By Ali Shuaib and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI Oct 3 Libyan Prime Minister-elect
Mustafa Abushagur nominated his cabinet on Wednesday for
approval by the national congress, presenting a line-up that
excluded the North African country's leading liberal coalition.
Abushagur, elected prime minister by the congress on Sept.
12, has said he wants to build a coalition government with a
"geographical balance" in a country where regional rivalries are
still rife.
His transitional government will take over from an interim
administration in which he was deputy prime minister and which
was appointed in November, following last year's overthrow of
longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
The line-up is said to include several members of the
political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. There are no candidates
from the National Forces Alliance (NFA), Ibrahim al-Gharyani,
head of the liberal coalition in congress, told Reuters.
In a televised session, Abushagur presented more than 20
government ministers, but said the post of foreign minister had
yet to be filled and he would act in that capacity for now.
The congress will vote on the list name by name on Thursday
and the appointees could still change. A spokesman said
Abushagur could propose alternatives until Sunday if any choices
are rejected.
Many of the names submitted are unknown. There is only one
woman in the cabinet, as the proposed social affairs minister.
INCUMBENT PASSED OVER FOR OIL POST
Abushagur nominated Mabrouk Issa Abu Harroura, known to have
worked for Libya's Zueitina Oil Company as well as in the oil
sector abroad, a s the new oil minister. Many industry officials
had expected interim Oil Minister Abdulrahman Ben Yazza to stay
in the job.
He also picked three deputy prime ministers - one from the
western mountain town of Zintan, one from the south and the
third from the east - in a move which could be seen to placate
regional rivalries.
He nominated Omar al-Aswad as interior minister while
Abdelsalam Jadallah al-Obeidi was nominated as defence minister.
A former military officer from Benghazi, Obeidi defected early
in last year's uprising against Gaddafi.
As finance minister, Abushagur named Abdallah Shamia, a
former prisoner under Gaddafi when he was part of the
then-underground Muslim Brotherhood movement in Libya. Shamia
has taught economics at Benghazi university.
The NFA, led by wartime rebel prime minister Mahmoud Jibril,
has 39 out of the 80 party seats in the 200-member assembly. The
remaining 120 seats are in the hands of independents.
NFA spokesman Hamuda Siala said the coalition, which had
called for nine ministries and the inclusion of its programme in
the next government, would still support Abushagur's cabinet "as
long as it aims to serve Libya's national interest, improve
security and boost development".
Faisal al-Krekshi, previously NFA secretary general, was
nominated as health minister. Abushagur has kept several
ministers from the interim administration in which he was deputy
prime minister, including Education Minister Suleiman al-Sahli.
Congress member Ahmed Mohammed Buni said some congress
members were calling for more details about the candidates as so
many were unknown. "Abushagur said he would use standards of
integrity, transparency when he presented his government
line-up, but we haven't seen their CVs yet," he said.
As government chief, Abushagur will be responsible for the
day-to-day running of Libya's oil-based economy while the
national congress elected in July passes laws and helps draft a
new constitution for the North African state. It will be put to
a national referendum next year.