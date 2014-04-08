(Adds details, quotes, background)
TRIPOLI, April 8 By Ahmed Elumani and Ulf
Laessing
TRIPOLI, April 8 Libya's parliament asked Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni on Tuesday to form a new government
within a week after the cabinet demanded more powers to tackle
the disorder crippling the OPEC country.
The weak central government, which must be reconfirmed by
parliament every two weeks, has asked for a longer mandate to
deal with Libya's competing political parties, rival militias,
regional demands and rebels disrupting the oil industry.
But General National Congress (GNC) spokesman Omar Hmeidan
said the parliament would only decide after formation of a new
cabinet whether the caretaker government could stay on until a
general election expected later this year.
In a sign of the confusion surrounding politics in Libya,
the state news agency LANA as well as Libyan and Arab television
stations had earlier reported that the cabinet had quit.
"The General National Congress (GNC) has appointed Abdullah
Al-Thinni as the prime minister under a condition of forming a
government within a week," Hmeidan told Reuters.
Asked about the resignation reports, cabinet spokesman Ahmed
Lamim said: "The government is working normally but there was a
letter sent to the General National Congress saying the
government needs more authority to work."
The central government has been unable to control militias
that helped oust dictator Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 uprising but
kept their guns and carved out autonomous fiefs. The deepening
turmoil has hit the North African state's lifeblood oil exports.
After sacking Ali Zeidan as prime minister last month over
an attempted oil sale by rebels in the volatile east, parliament
gave Thinni a mandate that had to be renewed every two weeks.
The latest mandate expired on Monday and cabinet spokesman
Lamim said "a few days of extensions don't help."
Lawmaker Najah Salouh Abdulsalam said the GNC had written
first to Thinni to say that his cabinet was just a caretaker
government with no right to make any decisions.
Thinni wrote back asking for more powers so his government
can run the country, otherwise it would resign, she said.
Adding to the confusion, lawmaker Sharif al-Wafi said
Tuesday's parliamentary decision to ask Thinni to form a new
cabinet was invalid because it had lacked the necessary quorum.
OIL PORTS STILL CLOSED
Bowing to public pressure, the GNC has agreed to call new
elections later this year but no date has been set. Many Libyans
blame factional infighting for Libya's bumpy transition since
the NATO-backed uprising against Gaddafi in 2011.
Parliament is divided among competing factions, Islamists
and more moderate forces, with more pressures coming from
demands by the different regions in the vast desert country.
Thinni, a former army officer, scored a success earlier this
week by working with tribal elders to convince rebels in the
volatile east to end a nine-month blockage of oil ports.
The rebels agreed on Sunday to reopen the Zueitina and
Hariga ports immediately and two larger ports within a month
pending further talks.
The government has promised to compensate the rebel fighters
financially and investigate claims of oil corruption, but
managed to ignore their demands for regional autonomy and a
share of oil sales, according to the published agreement.
The blockage comes on top of protests at western oil
facilities which have crippled output to around 150,000 barrels
a day from 1.4 million bpd in July, draining state coffers.
Libya's oil ministry said force majeure, a term to cover
legal contractual obligations, was still imposed on the two
ports, an oil ministry official said on Tuesday.
"It has not been lifted. NOC has not instructed the ports to
export oil yet," Ibrahim al-Awami said.
Awami said staff at Arabian Gulf Oil Co, which runs the
Hariga terminal, had joined a general strike in the eastern city
Benghazi that began on Sunday. It was unclear whether this would
affect the port's ability to resume exports.
Workers at Zueitina were doing maintenance and checking
facilities before resuming exports, Awami said.
